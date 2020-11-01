Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Describes His 'brutal' Training Sessions For 'Blade: Trinity'

Ryan Reynolds starred in his first superhero film in 2004 and here is classic Ryan Reynolds trivia from the film. Ryan, who played the role of ‘Hannibal King,’ in the 2004 film Blade: Trinity, described his training for the film as ‘brutal.’ Blade: Trinity was the third and final part of the Blade film series, which hailed from the superhero-horror genre. The film saw Ryan Reynolds play the character of 'Hannibal King,' looking extremely muscular and chiselled.

Ryan hilarious description of his brutal training

Although, Ryan Reynolds was seen starring as ‘Hannibal King’ only in the third and final film Blade: Trinity of the Blade film series, the actor’s muscular figure in it made a mark in everyone’s minds. Ryan Reynolds underwent some intense training and workout sessions for his character in the film. He had to gain more muscle for the role, which is said to have been around 25 pounds.

The actor also had to learn & train in advanced martial arts for the film. Ryan described the intensity of his training in his own unique sense of humour. “The trainers beat my a** into a fine corn pudding,” the actor had reportedly said.

More Ryan Reynolds trivia from his first-ever 'Marvel' film

The character of ‘Hannibal King’ had a very hunky body structure with defined abs and muscles in the film. The actor trained with the same trainer as that of his co-actor Jessica Biel for Blade: Trinity. When asked how it felt to have worked with Wesley Snipes, Ryan had explained that during the making of the film, not once did he feel that he met Wesley on the sets. ‘I only met Blade,’ Ryan honestly said. Another lesser-known Ryan Reynolds trivia is that, Blade: Trinity was the actor’s first-ever film with ‘Marvel Entertainment.’ Ryan Reynolds has worked with ‘Marvel Entertainment’ many more times since then. In fact, two of Ryan’s most popularly known films are Deadpool & Deadpool 2, both with Marvel.

Recently, the actor and his wife recently became the talk of the town when both posted pictures on their Instagram from their day of voting. Although Ryan and Blake both posted extremely similar photographs, fans were quick to notice one key difference. While Blake was seen barefoot and standing on her tippy toes beside him in Ryan's Instagram post, she was seen wearing a pair of brown heels that appeared to have been drawn over the image. This cracked up their followers as Ryan did not hesitate to post a barefoot photo of his wife while they looked all dressed up and neither did Blake care about drawing fake heels on for an Instagram photo.

