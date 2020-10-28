Marvel's Shang-Chi Movie Wraps Filming, Simu Liu Shares Powerful Message

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It stars Simu Liu as the lead Marvel comics superhero Shang-Chi, marking his debut in the MCU. Now, the actor has confirmed that the shooting of the movie has finished and shared a strong message.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings wraps filming

According to TheWrap, Simu Liu penned down a strong message in a private Facebook group as the team finish shooting Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He wrote that they will break records and make history as the first superhero movie to feature an all-Asian cast. The actor stated that it will be impossible for Hollywood to ignore them after the release of the movie.

Image Source: IGN via TheWrap

Simu Liu also shared the news on his Instagram handle. He posted a picture with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director, Destin Daniel Cretton. The actor expressed his excitement as he wrote that he cannot wait for the audiences to see the movie. Check out his post below.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings began filming in February 2020. But like many other projects, it was put on hold in March due to coronavirus pandemic. It resumed production at the end of July into early August 2020. The movie completed shooting in October. It was filmed extensively in Australia and San Francisco.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings cast include Tony Leung as the Mandarin, along with Awkwafina, Ronny Chieng, Michelle Yeoh and others in undisclosed roles. The movie will be connected to the Mandarin and his Ten Rings organization that appeared throughout the MCU, especially in Robert Downey Jr. starrer, Iron Man 3. The film was scheduled to release on February 12, 2021, but has been pushed ahead several times. It is now set to hit the theatres on July 9, 2021. The movie will be part of Phase Four of the MCU.

