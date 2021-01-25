'West Side Story' Cast List Of The Lead Characters And Supporting Roles

West Side Story is an upcoming American romantic musical drama directed by Steven Spielberg. The musical is an adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name and was loosely based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Here is a complete list of the West Side Story cast that will release soon this year.

Cast of West Side Story

Ansel Elgort as Tony

Ansel Elgort will be seen in the male lead role in the musical. He will portray the character of Tony, who will fall in love member of the rival gang. Their love will not be approved by either gang members. Tony’s character is most likely based on Romeo from the Shakespearean play Romeo and Juliet.

Rachel Zegler as Maria

Rachel Zegler will be seen portraying the lead role of Maria in the musical. Her role is based on Juliet’s character from Shakespeare’s play Romeo and Juliet. She will fall in love with the character of Tony, who will be from a different ethnic background.

West Side Story characters in supporting roles

Like in the play Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story has two rival gangs who belong to two different ethnicities. They shall not approve of Tony and Maria’s love for each other because of their rivalry. Here is a list of supporting cast for the musical.

Ariana DeBose as Anita

Davis Alvarez as Bernardo

Mike Faist as Riff

Corey Stoll as Police Lieutenant Schrank

Brian d'Arcy James as Police Sergeant Krupke

Rita Moreno as Valentina

Curtiss Cook as Abe

Jets

Kevin Csolak as Diesel

Ezra Menas as Anybodys

Ben Cook as Mouthpiece

Sean Harrison Jones as Action

Patrick Higgins as Baby John

Paloma Garcia-Lee as Graziella

Maddie Ziegler as Velma

Sharks

Josh Andrés Rivera as Chino

Ana Isabelle as Rosalia

Julius Anthony Rubio as Quique

Ricardo Zayas as Chago

Sebastian Serra as Braulio

Carlos Sánchez Falú as Pipo

Plot

The plot of the musical explores forbidden love and the rivalry between two teenage street gangs, Jets and the Sharks. The two gangs belong to different ethnic backgrounds. A report in the Variety suggests that the film will release on December 10th, 2021.

