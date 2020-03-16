'Westworld' Season 3 Episode 1 Out Now; Fans Call It 'Blade Runner Meets Cowboy Bebop'

HBO’s hit TV series Westworld has returned for its third season. The first episode from Westworld Season 3 came out on March 15, 2020, and was titled Parce Domine. This episode is more like a premiere than a pilot. It introduced the viewers to new characters and season 3 so far has nothing in common to the events of the show’s first and second seasons. Here is how fans are reacting to the new leading cast and Westworld season 3 and its first episode.

Westworld Season 3 Episode 1 fan reactions

Me watching the Westworld Season 3 premiere pic.twitter.com/FBH3cFwJcv — Alykhan Kaba (@CornOnTheKaba) March 16, 2020

The real badasses and owners of westworld. Season 3 I am ready for you #Westworld pic.twitter.com/HV2O5o4INC — dani. (@miasthermopolis) March 16, 2020

It was a long wait for Season 3 of @WestworldHBO but damn was it worth it! Stunning! Make sure you watch until after the closing credits or you’ll miss something very important. #Westworld #WelcomeTo2058 — AnnMarieB (@Ann_In_AZ) March 16, 2020

#Westworld is the most interesting show ever written. Season one is perfect and this fact cannot be contested. Season 2 is mind-melting & season 3 is off to an incredibly ambitious start. Now I'll just sit here & wait for another episode for a week straight avoiding corona virus. — Brady (@NOxRELEVANCE) March 16, 2020

This first episode of #Westworld season 3 was fantastic! Can't wait to see more. Dolores is the GOAT. pic.twitter.com/r518Tz1VLy — Dwebb (@dwebbofus) March 16, 2020

Westworld Season 3 Episode 1 makes it very evident that Jonathon Nolan hasn't learned anything about writing dialogue since Interstellar — Ben (@benny_blackout) March 16, 2020

#Westworld Season 3 is off to a fantastic start. Cant wait for the next episode. — ♥️ (@aplsticbag) March 16, 2020

Westworld Season 3 was confusing AF but still fun to watch. Los Angeles in 38 years looks freakin’ amazing #WelcomeTo2058 #Westworld #Westworld3 — vandalsofyouth (@vandalsofyouth) March 16, 2020

