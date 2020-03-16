The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Westworld' Season 3 Episode 1 Out Now; Fans Call It 'Blade Runner Meets Cowboy Bebop'

Hollywood News

HBO's hit series Westworld har returned with its Season 3. The first episode of the show has released and here is how fans are reacting to the episode.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
westworld

HBO’s hit TV series Westworld has returned for its third season. The first episode from Westworld Season 3 came out on March 15, 2020, and was titled Parce Domine. This episode is more like a premiere than a pilot. It introduced the viewers to new characters and season 3 so far has nothing in common to the events of the show’s first and second seasons. Here is how fans are reacting to the new leading cast and Westworld season 3 and its first episode.

Read Also| Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Originally Had A Different End In 'Avengers: Endgame'

Westworld Season 3 Episode 1 fan reactions

Read Also| Kendall Jenner Is Very Athletic Besides Being A Star Model; Here's Proof

Read Also| The Batman: Westworld Star Jeffrey Wright To Play Commissioner Gordon

Read Also| Westworld Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed On Twitter

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BMC
BMC CHIEF'S AWARENESS POST ON FB
Shehla rashid
SHEHLA RASHID APPEALS TO GOVERNMENT
Yes Bank
YES BANK: ED SUMMONS ANIL AMBANI
church
CHURCH REMAINS OPEN AMID COVID-19
Sara
SARA ALI KHAN IN VARANASI
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES