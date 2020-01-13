Westworld Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed On Twitter

HBO’s hit TV series Westworld will be returning for its third season. Recently, the show’s official Twitter account announced that the show will be returning on to the TV screen on March 15. This announcement was made on January 13, 2020. I Here is what was announced.

Westworld season 3 release date revealed:

The video starts with a new threatening trajectory involving the concept of Divergence. This problem starts with the Hong Kong protests, which started in June of 2019. After this, the video shows the impeachment of the 45th President of the US in December 2019. This is followed by an ecological collapse in May of 2020, which starts in Indonesia.

After some years, in 2024, the president-elect of the US has been assassinated in Buenos Aires. This is followed by a thermonuclear incident in Paris. This all ends with the second civil war in Russia. After the second war in 2039, Solomon systems is launched in an unknown location. This causes the Divergence in the year 2058, which is labelled as a critical event.

Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul will be joining Westworld and will be seen as a construction worker in the near future. He will be seen in the city of LA and will be seen working with a robot co-worker named George who meets Dolores, played by Evan Rachel Wood. Other than this, Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, Tessa Thompson, and Ed Harris will be seen returning for the third instalment of Westworld. New entrants to Westworld are Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi (a.k.a. Kid Cudi), Marshawn Lynch, and Michael Ealy.

Image courtesy: Westworld Twitter

