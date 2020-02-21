What Happened To Amanda Bynes' Face? Everything You Need To Know About Her Face Tattoo

Amanda Bynes has starred in several films in the past and was one of the most loved Hollywood celebrities. She is currently engaged to Paul Michael who she met months ago before finally getting engaged on Valentine’s Day. Recently fans were shocked after the actor shared a snapshot of herself on Instagram. What was peculiar was that Amanda had gotten herself a face tattoo of what appears to be a hand-drawn crooked heart. Fans were terrified as to why the actor made such a decision.

What Happened to Amanda Bynes' face?

Face tattoos, in general, are an extreme decision and people still choose to get them. Right from Justin Bieber to Mike Tyson, some of the most prominent celebrities have face tattoos. However, the reason why fans seemed stressed over Amanda was far different. According to an entertainment portal, fans were concerned that this tattoo had something to do with her mental health.

Back in 2012 and 2013, Bynes had a whole episode of public breakdown. According to an entertainment portal, she was arrested during this time for driving under influence. She was taken into custody, from where she was sent directly to a mental healthcare facility.

According to an entertainment portal, Bynes was off social media for a while and came back in 2019 with a brand new Instagram account. The actor has been posting quite often and documenting her life, she has even shared some memes on her page which has kept fans entertained. However, fans in the comments agreed upon the fact that her account now is quite different from her 2013 Twitter account which was full of her rants. It was in the same year that Bynes had a terrible mental breakdown and was remanded to a psychiatric facility.

The decision of her to get a tattoo on her face is one among several concerns according to fans. The emoji she used to caption the image is of an alien. It was suggested by an entertainment portal that on one instance, Bynes had revealed in a post that her father had a microchip installed in her. A leading news portal even found a tweet where Amanda had tweeted that she had bipolar disorder. However, she deleted the tweet and denied having such an illness ever since.

Amanda was best known for several roles that she played throughout her film career. She was incredibly popular during the 1990s and the 2000s after she rose to fame as a child actor on Nickelodeon. She is known significantly for her work in the comedy series All That and the spinoff series The Amanda Show. Bynes stepped into the film world with her major film debut as Kaylee in Big Fat Liar in 2002. From there she starred in several movies such as What a Girl Wants (2003), She's The Man (2006), Hairspray (2007), Sydney White (2007) and Easy A (2010).

