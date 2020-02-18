WWE: John Cena's Pre-WWE Days Revealed In An Amazing New Documentary Series

16-time World Champion John Cena has achieved almost everything in his WWE career. However, not many people know that John Cena has been wrestling and beating up people for a much longer time. Before becoming a WWE legend, John Cena has participated in a lot of other wrestling organisations like OVW (Ohio Valley Wrestling). Wrestling pundits took note of a young John Cena then itself. In the Ruthless Aggression documentary series, WWE showcased how a young Cena caught everyone’s attention on OVW.

WWE: John Cena’s wrestling days from OVW (Ohio Valley Wrestling)

According to the video, John Cena’s first exposure to the WWE universe was an accident. WWE officials were looking at the tapes of a wrestler called Rico. He was teamed up with John Cena. In the tape, Rico announced his teammate John Cena as a native Californian man who is a perfect physical specimen. The entire WWE Universe was stunned with John Cena’s wrestling abilities. When WWE officials were asked about Rico’s performance, they said, “Yeah Rico was good, did you see Cena? This Cena guy? You gotta watch this reaction.”

WWE officials were quick to notice that John Cena has the ability to outperform veterans. They wasted no time in bringing him to the world’s largest wrestling promotion. John Cena made his WWE debut in 2002 and went straight after Olympic gold medallist Kurt Angle. To everyone’s surprise, John Cena managed to defeat Kurt Angle in his very first fight. After that, Cena never looked backed and went on to become one of the greatest WWE wrestlers of all time. He is eyeing a massive return at SmackDown on February 28.

