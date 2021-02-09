What Happened To Ava Michelles' Brother Devon Michael, Who Passed Away At 23?

Ava Michelle, one of the most celebrated American artists, is famous for her spectacular performances in a Netflix movie, Tall Girl and a reality TV show named Dance Moms. As the news about Ava Michelles’ brother’s death spread like fire on the internet, her fans and well-wishers came rushing to condole her and her family for their tragic loss. The actor posted this tragic news on social media along with a heartfelt note and left all her fans broken-hearted.

What happened to Ava Michelles’ brother?

Tall Girl actor Ava Michelle recently took to her Instagram handle shared a bunch of some adorable memories of her brother Devon Michael who passed away at the age of 23. She posted some of the most cherishing memories of her with her brother in which they can be seen having the best time of their lives. In the photos and videos that she shared, Ava Michelles’ brother can be seen having a fun time with her around the mountains, at the beach, and even inside the house.

In the caption, she stated how her best friend became an angel. She further stated how he was the best man she had ever known and then thanked him for showing her how to live every second of his life to the fullest. She further thanked him for being the best big brother a sister could ever ask for and stated how much she loved him with all her heart forever to the moon and back. The reason behind his death yet to be known.

Also Read What Happened To Catherine On Hawaii Five 0? Read To Find Out

Also Read Do Kate And Johnny Get Back Together In Firefly Lane? Know What Happened To The Couple

The moment fans came to know that one of Ava Michelles’ family members had passed away, they took to her post and stated how they felt sorry for her tragic loss. They even sent love and good wishes to Ava Michelles’ family. Many of Ava Michelle’s celebrity peers also took to her post and sent prayers for her and her family and mentioned how they were there for her. Some of them even added how they were heartbroken to hear this as her brother was an awesome guy and had a lovely family. Have a look at how the fans and other celebrities showered their love and blessings when they came to know as to what happened to Ava Michelles’ brother, Devon Michael.

Also Read What Happened To Billy Brown? Alaskan Bush People's Star Passes Away At The Age Of 68

Also Read What Happened To Fly Tatted? 'Black Ink Crew' Contestant Passes Away

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.