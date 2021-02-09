What Happened To Fly Tatted? 'Black Ink Crew' Contestant Passes Away

The reality show, Black Ink Crew's contestant, Fly Tatted has passed away. Fly Tatted's death was confirmed by an Instagram post on Black Ink Crew's social media page. However, no specific reason for the contestant's death has been revealed. Several speculations have been made and are going viral over the internet. Read ahead to know what happened to Fly Tatted.

On Feb 9, Black Ink Crew's official Instagram page shared a picture of Fly Tatted and penned a caption mourning his loss. They said, "We’re deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Fly Tatted today". They further added, "We’ll always be grateful he was a part of our #BlackInkCHI family. Rest in peace". Check out Black Ink Crew's Instagram post.

Co-contestant Ryan Henry also confirmed the news of Fly Tatted's death. The former had a close relationship with Fly, and he was the first one to share Fly Tatted’s news of passing away on social media. As mentioned in Ryan Henry's older Instagram expired story, he said that he confirmed with Elijah's family and friends that the celeb's death was ruled a homicide and not suicide. He also concluded the post by sending prayers to his family. However, this Instagram story is no more available on Ryan's account.

Ryan also shared a post remembering his dear friend. The former took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of throwback pics with Fly Tatted. He also penned a heartfelt note dedicated to the latter. Check out Ryan Henry's Instagram post and note for Fly Tatted.

I loved to see your growth, and I hated to see you fall with the weight on your shoulders, cuz you knew what you had to fight through. .I hate how we ended when I believed in you to make it through your troubles and I had to turn my back for how bad it got... I still believed you was smarter than the streets. Rest Well young fella. my condolences to your Family. Fly high lil Moe. ✊🏾

