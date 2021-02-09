What Happened To Billy Brown? Alaskan Bush People's Star Passes Away At The Age Of 68

Billy Brown, the star of the Discovery Channel's Alaskan Bush People reality show passed away on Sunday, February 7. His son Bear Brown, who is also on the show, revealed Billy Brown's death on his private Instagram page. Read on to find out what happened to Billy Brown

How did Billy Brown Die?

According to his son Bear Brown, his father died of a sudden seizure. Billy was 68 years old at the time of his passing. He leaves behind his wife and seven children. “We are devastated to hear of Billy Brown’s sudden passing. He has been part of the Discovery family for years — a trailblazer, a lovely man, and most definitely one of a kind, " a Discovery representative wrote on Twitter. “Our heart is with his family and those that knew him and loved him as they deal with this devastating loss.”

He has been part of the @Discovery family for years - a trailblazer, a lovely man, and most definitely one of a kind. Our heart is with his family and those that knew him as they deal with this devastating loss. pic.twitter.com/23Kaz67ekz — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) February 8, 2021

His son Billy Brown wrote on his Instagram, "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure. He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed. He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well. We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream. We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time! God bless everyone!”

Alaskan Bush People

Alaskan Bush People was a show set in the deeper parts of Alaska where Billy lived with his wife and seven children. They are naturalists living mainly off the land and in isolation. Billy Brown's children are now left to carry out the legacy of their father and follow in his footsteps. The official synopsis of the show reads, "A journey deep into Alaska's bush, where naturalist and adventurer Billy Brown, along with his wife, Ami, and their seven children, chooses to live life on his own terms, connected to wild nature and bonded to each other."

The show displays the wild side of remote Alaskan Bushland and how people survive in harsh conditions. It portrays the real lives of the residents and how despite the tough environment, people do their best to survive, thrive and develop their community. The show's 12th season ended in October 2020. You can catch the show on Discovery.

