What Happened To Azula After The Last Airbender? Read To Know

Princess Azula is one of the main antagonists on Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series. She is the daughter of Fire Lord Ozai and the sister of Zuko. At the end of the series, she is left sobbing after being captured by Katara and screaming in defeat. But what happens to her after that?

Azula after Avatar: The Last Airbender

Azula’s first appearance was in the final acts of The Promise comic. It is disclosed that Zuko took pity on her state and put her in a mental institution, rather than putting her in a prison, like her father. Around a year after the series in The Search, Zuko reaches to his sister to help her find his mother Ursa. Azula agrees and joins him in his quest. She does it to finally confront her mother, whose visions haunt her and out of a desire to steal the throne from Zuko.

During the journey, Azula unwillingly works with Team Avatar. They find Ursa in a village and get to know that she lost her memory, started a new family and has a daughter, Noriko. Azula gets furious by the discovery that her mother had another child and even built a closer bond with her than she ever had with Azula. Zuko also says that he loves his sister despite their stiff relationship. Baffled Azula spares her mother’s life and runs into the wilderness. Zuko searches for his sister for weeks but fails to find her.

Azula was not seen again until Smoke and Shadow. The story focuses around a growing revolt against Zuko led my Ukano, Mai’s father. Azula helps them by working undercover. She decides that if she cannot steal the throne for her brother, she can at least make her brother a more fearsome and effective Fire Lord. Azula takes on the mantle as a mystical Kemurikage and helps other patients from her mental hospital to escape and join her clan as loyal fighters. She manipulates Ukano and causes panic by kidnapping children.

Azula and Zuko engage in dual in which she gets the upper hand, but spares her brother. Somehow, Zuko frees the children, Azula then tells him that her ultimate motivation was to make him like their tyrant father. In the end, she escapes and appears donning her disguise as the Kemurikage. Azula’s final fate is not known as she never appeared in any comics ahead, but could possibly be seen in future comics.

