'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Cast Reunite To Have A Netflix Watch Party

Avatar: The Last Airbender is all set to release on Nextflix as per reports. The much-awaited show is about the four divisions of world namely into earth, land, air and water. In the show, the last air bender is on a quest to become the Avatar, the one who is a able to manipulate all elements. The show had an interesting storyline back when it telecasted on Nickelodeon.

The show was created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. Avatar: The Last Airbender will be available to viewers on Netflix from May 15, 2020. To mark the Netflix debut, the voice behind the characters Zuko and Sokka that is Dante Basco, Jack DeSena will have a Netflix watch party.

Dante Basco to host a Netflix watch party

In an interview with a publication, the voice behind Zuko, Dante Basco, got candid about his experience dubbing for the show. As known to many Avatar: The Last Airbender fans, Zuko is one of the most explored yet complex character fighting for his principles yet making a mark on his family’s monumental backdrop.

Dante gave the voice to The Prince of Fire Kingdom, the exiled prince from his own possessions in a bid to save the army. By his own father, Zuko was pushed into the unknown. Zuko deviated between the good and bad, trying to gain the Avatar status, the only way to put him out of his misery. Avatar: The Last Airbender was known for its fights between Zuko and Sokka. The show was immensely popular amid its cult following.

The scar bearing character’s voice was essayed by Dante Basco. He revealed through a Twitter post that the voice behind Sokka, Jack DeSena will also accompany him in the Netflix watch party. The money raised through the Netflix watch party will be donated to a charity for a good cause.

From the first to the last season of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Zuko witnessed the most developments and changes in his primary characterisation. The character played the most commending struggles, overcoming and dealing with the lone personality. However, it will be interesting to see them once again on the Netflix OTT platform.

