What Happened To Brittney Sharp Of Dr. Pimple Popper?

Recently, the fans of TLC’s Dr. Pimple Popper received sad news, as one of the clients from the show has passed away. Fans of the show were left heartbroken as the client was a popular personality. She had a young daughter. Read more to know about the late client of the show and demise.

Brittney Sharp passes away

In the recent episode of the popular docu-series titled Dr. Pimple Popper, the TLC show aired a special tribute to a patient from season two episode nine, Brittney Sharp, who passed away at the age of 31. She was quite young and this made the news even more tragic for the fans of the show. Many of them were left devastated by the news.

In the second season of the show, fans were introduced to Brittney, a woman who was suffering from huge pimples, which were on her entire face and body. Her biggest fear was that she would not receive treatment and can never cure her disease, as she had been told in the past by doctors that it was quite incurable. During her examination, she had told the viewers that she got the bumps after she got pregnant with a baby girl, and the bumps stay and never went away. She had come to the show to get rid of the bumps as she wanted to look beautiful and not ugly during her wedding.

A fan took to the obituary column and said that he watched ‘sweet’ Brittney on TLC again. He also said he was very shocked to see that she was no longer there and that she has passed away. The fan also wrote that he loved her sweet soul and that she was very pretty and her passing is so sad that the hearts of the fans are aching for her.

