The Mandalorian: Everything You Need To Know About Mando

Star Wars has been the talk of the town for the entirety of the last quarter of 2019. In December, the franchise released its ninth film, which marks the end of the Skywalker saga. But the franchise has also taken their art to the small screen with the release of its television show, The Mandalorian. It is a spin-off show that has garnered the interests of the audience and fans with the great reveal of a new character. Even the titular character of the show is roping in more and more fans to the franchise. The makers of the show have a tendency to surprise viewers with their sudden unveiling of the characters and the plotline. Recently, the viewers of the show came to know about several aspects of Mando's character. Read more to know everything that we have learned about Mando:

Here’s everything you need to know about The Mandalorian

The first season of the sci-fi television show has come to an end, but the show makers had made it a priority to announce the upcoming season and did it even before the first season had premiered. The character of the Mandalorian, played by Pedro Pascal, also known as the Mando in the show, was showcased as a highly mysterious person, and nothing much had been revealed about him. Even his name was not revealed and no one really knew who he was, except for the fact that he belonged to the Mandalorian race.

But the season finale of the show has taken a surprising turn and has unveiled some interesting details about the character. First of all, Mando’s real name is Din Djarin, and he is not a Mandalorian. The season finale revealed to the viewers that Mandalorian is not a tribe but a creed. So anyone who is accepted by a majority of them can become one of them, and carry the title. There show also told the fans the reason behind his hatred for the droids. It is due to the fact that his parents were killed by the droids during the Clone Wars. Now, the fans are adoring the character even more and have something concrete to hold on to about his character. Everyone is hyped up about the second season of The Mandalorian.

