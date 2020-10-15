Britney Spears Slays In An Animal Print Bikini; Enjoys A Shoulder Ride With BF Sam Asghari

International pop star Britney Spears recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with boyfriend Sam Asghari. In the picture, the two love birds are seen enjoying in a sunny beach while Sam carried her on his shoulders. The picture showcases the immense love they share while also giving major fitness goals. In the comments section, fans have complimented the picture while also congratulating her over her conservatorship win.

Britney Spears’ shoulder ride

Much-loved pop star Britney Spears recently took to social media to update her fans on what she has been up to lately. In the picture posted, she is seen dressed in an animal print bikini which also has a dash of baby pink. Her hair has been left open with natural waves as she looks to her right while sitting on Sam’s shoulder. Her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, on the other hand, is seen donning a pair of black-grey camouflage shorts as they enjoy the sun and the sea. He is also spotted wearing a blue facemask, keeping the COVID 19 regulations in mind.

The two love birds seem to be having a gala time at the sunny beach as they walk through the clean and dry sand. They are both spotted in their candid element while the moment is captured. In the background, a number of people are seen enjoying the beach and thewaves. In the caption for the post, Britney Spears has added a bunch of ‘rose’ emoticons, putting forth the affection she carries for Sam. Have a look at the post on Britney Spears’ Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have been complaining about not being able to see Britney Spears’ face in the picture. They have also congratulated her on winning the conservatorship case. Have a look at a few of the comments here.

Britney Spears, on Tuesday, witnessed a major victory in the conservatorship case against her father, Jamie Spears. According to a report by Variety, the order allowed her to expand her legal team after a long wait of 12 years. Fans of the singer have been rejoicing over this moment as they had been rooting for it for a while.

Image Courtesy: Britney Spears Instagram

