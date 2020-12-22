What Happened To John Mulaney? Find Out Why He Checked Into A Rehab

American stand-up comedian, John Edmund Mulaney is best known for his work as a writer on Saturday Night Live. He is also famous for his stand-up specials The Top Part, New in Town, The Comeback Kid, and Kid Gorgeous. He also won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special in 2018. However, recent news surfaced that 38-year-old Mulaney has entered rehab. Read on to find out, “What happened to John Mulaney?”

What happened to John Mulaney?

The news has been confirmed by People Magazine and stated that comedian John Mulaney has checked into rehab. Mulaney recently checked in to a rehab facility in Pennsylvania to seek treatment for his struggles with alcohol and cocaine addiction. In the past, the comedian has been open about his struggle with addiction. The report reveals that Mulaney is onboard with his recovery and is not fighting against rehab and recovery.

Image Source: John Mulaney (Instagram)

John Mulaney in rehab

John Mulaney got candid about his addiction in 2019

In a famous interview that Mulaney did in 2019 with Esquire Magazine, he revealed that he had started drinking in his early teenage years. However, he progressed to cocaine in his early 20s. Mulaney stated that he used to drink for attention. In his adolescent years, he suffered from social anxiety and drinking his way of dealing with it. He claimed that all his awkwardness disappeared when he got drunk and he became his hilarious self again.

He stated that he wasn’t a good athlete in school and cocaine and drinking became his way of portraying himself as being manly enough. He stated how he bragged about consuming three Vicodin and tequila and was still standing. Mulaney states that at 23 he realised that his dependence on alcohol and drugs had taken a toll on him.

Mulaney was recently seen on SNL

Image Source: John Mulaney (Instagram)

Mulaney most recently hosted Saturday Night Live in November, just before the election. Soon after his SNL gig, he surprised his fans with an unexpected new comedy gig: working as a writer-performer on NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers. He also spoke to Jimmy Kimmel about his Late Night appearances in early December. He made his latest post on Instagram on December 3. He posted a picture of himself from a murder mystery party that he had attended a few years ago. One of John’s lesser-known gigs is that he starred in Seth Rogen’s annual fundraising event in 2018 called, Hilarity for Charity.

Who is John Mulaney’s wife?

John Mulaney's wife is Annamarie Tendler who is an American makeup artist and writer. The report on Vulture reveals that the 35-year-old makeup artist is also the author of Pin It!: 20 Fabulous Bobby Pin Hairstyles and The Daily Face: 25 Makeup Looks for Day, Night, and Everything In Between!. The pair tied the knot in 2014.

