Movies And Shows To Watch On Netflix In 2020: From 'Ludo' To 'The Queen's Gambit'

The year 2020 is where many content creators on Netflix were observed to be pushing the envelope in terms of the style of storytelling, the production value, and, in a lot of cases, the production process, to name a few. The list of 2020 releases by Netflix bears testimony to that fact.

The streaming giant saw the likes of audacious and ambitious projects like The Queen's Gambit and Never Have I Ever making its debut on the platform, while shows like Away provided an escape to the viewers to a planet far, far away. The article below enlists the top 10 such presentations that were released on the streaming giant's platform this year.

The Queen’s Gambit

The list of the best web series of 2020 begins with Anna Taylor-Joy's The Queen's Gambit. The Queen's Gambit the story of an orphan chess prodigy, Beth Harmon. The miniseries in question sees Beth trying to overcome her alcohol dependency while simultaneously striving to become the greatest chess player in the world while simultaneously dealing with the rest of The Queen's Gambit's cast. Apart from Anna Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit's cast includes the likes of Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Harry Melling and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, to name a few. The show has a rating of 8.7 on IMDb and is now available for streaming on the platform.

Extraction

Thor star Chris Hemsworth stars in this spine-chilling Sam Hargrave directorial, a major portion of which is set in Dhaka, India. Extraction on Netflix tells the story of a mercenary’s stride towards rescuing the son of an international crime lord. The feature, which is considered to be one of the most uniquely executed movies on Netflix in 2020, In addition to Hemsworth, also stars Randeep Hooda, Golsheifteh Farhani, Rudhraksh Jaiswal and David Harbour. Extraction on Netflix, a film that has been praised for its highly-stylized action sequences, is also available for streaming on the platform.

Never Have I Ever

Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever has made it to the list of the top 10 shows on Netflix in 2020. The original series touches upon the complexities and complications that arise in the life of a first-generation Indian-American teenager. Mindy Kaling created & produced show has been praised for its ability to educate many people across the world about Indian traditions, customs and rituals. Never Have I Ever has a rating of 7.9 on IMDb.

Emily In Paris

The Lilly Collins-starrer romantic dramedy, as per many critics, masterfully touches upon the cultural differences that exist between the American and the French. Emily in Paris cast list is made up of an interesting list of American and French actors. Emily In Paris cast list includes the likes of Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park and Call My Agent star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, to name a few. The ensemble in itself makes Emily In Paris one of the most interesting shows on Netflix in 2020. The show in question also propagates the message that language is just a human construct and the real communication happens by the way of deeds, actions and emotions. Emily In Paris has a rating of 7.1 on IMDb and can now be streamed on Netflix.

The Haunting Of The Bly Manor

The Haunting Of The Bly Manor is yet another Netflix Original series that made a splash in the year 2020. The supernatural horror series has been created by Mike Flanagan. The original miniseries is centered around a young governess who, upon her arrival at the Bly Manor, begins to see apparitions and happenings that could be considered to be textbook poltergeist activities. The show has a rating of 7.4 on IMDb and is now available for streaming on the platform.

Hubie Halloween

Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween follows the story of a good Samaritan who wants nothing but the best for his town, Salem. But one day, the town of Salem gains a new resident in the form of what seems to be a supernatural entity. The film was a part of the list of Holiday movies on Netflix in 2020. It is now upon Hubie Dubois (Sandler) to save his town from the forthcoming calamity. The movie has been praised for its execution of comedic scenes (Which bear a striking amount of resemblance to that of You Don’t Mess With The Zohan). The film is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Away

Away is Andrew Hinderaker's debut show as a series creator. The Netflix original series, tells the tale of Emma Green, an astronaut who had to leave her family behind in order to tend to some important business on Mars. The show has been hailed for its emotional appeal and production design, amongst other things. Away has a rating of 6.6 on IMDb and is available for streaming.

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

The eighth addition to the list of web series launched in 2020 is Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial Of The Chicago 7. The procedural drama has been hailed for touching upon many social issues that plague society today. Additionally, The Trial Of The Chicago 7 review on many sites talks about how Aaron Sorkin and the team have managed to make a show that is relevant today but has the setting of '60s. The Trial Of The Chicago 7 has a rating of 7.8 on IMDb.

Ludo

Ludo is an Indian Netflix Original anthology feature presentation that has been directed by Jagga Jasoos director Anurag Basu. The film has four simultaneously unraveling character arcs that intersect in unexpected ways. Individual performances, such as that of Aditya Roy Kapur Abhishek Bachchan, Saanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao were appreciated by viewers and reviewers across the board. The film has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Netflix

Ginny Weds Sunny

Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey star in this romantic and comedic Netflix Original film. The film propagates the message that if one tries hard enough, they can end up with the love of their lives. Massey’s and Gautam’s performances have been praised and lauded by viewers and critics all over. The Puneet Khanna directorial is now available on Netflix for streaming.

