Where Was Netflix's 'Jingle Jangle' Filmed In The UK? Read Details Here

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a musical fantasy drama movie which is written and directed by David E Talbert. The movie stars Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville, Anika /noni Rosi, Phylicia Rashad, Lisa Davina Philip, Ricky Martin and Madalen Mills.

Released in November 2020, Jingle Jangle revolves around a disgraced Inventor, Jeronicus Jangle and his talented granddaughter, Journey. The music score is composed by John Debney. Even though the musical drama received an average rating, it received positive reviews for appealing performances by the cast and the show-stopping musical numbers.

As per Atlas of Wonders, Jingle Jangle was filmed in Norwich, the unofficial East Anglia’s capital. It is located in the heart of the city, Elm Hill, which is a historic cobbled lane filled with Tudor period houses. The crew transformed the exteriors of the store windows which was a quiet alley into a busy main street.

The battle of the snowballs was shot during the summer holidays using local extras. This is also where a snowball fight erupted and turned into a musical number. The makers found the ideal street to shoot the key scenes of the musical fantasy movie. Few scenes were also shot in a couple of real, interesting locations in England.

According to the site, in the 1920s, Elm Hill was saved from destruction when the society of Norwich convinced local authorities to buy and preserve the area. During that time before the Industrial Revolution, Norwich was England’s second-largest city and Elm Hill had degenerated into a slum town. As per Norfolk Mag, Truman’s barbers’ three-storey Georgian building was all transformed into Madam Walker’s Boutique for the fantasy drama.

According to the website, Proprietor Jason Howes said in an interview that they wanted the cobbled world to look authentic and they fell in love with Elm Hill. It was a vintage shop and they dressed it all outside and covered it in snow. The crew also put shutters in the window and knowing the entire stuff hidden behind was impressive. The site also informed that Mel Cook, who managed PR and Marketing said that it was easy to imagine Elm Hill through the ages even without props, actors and staging.

