Christmas Day 2020: Netflix's Christmas Collection To Watch On The Day With Loved Ones

December brings in tree decorating, festive sock indulgence and all the holiday movies the streaming sites are adding up to their lineup. Curling up with a movie with a cocktail is one of the most popular Christmas traditions. Here, we have curated a list of movies for you to watch the best Christmas movies this year:

List of Netflix's Christmas movies to watch

Also read: Gauahar Khan Slays The Red Lip With A White Outfit; Sister Nigaar Says 'So Pretty'

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

This is a Christmas musical fantasy movie which is written and directed by David Talbert. Jingle Jangle features Forest, Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville, Anika Noni Rose, Phylicia Rashad, Lisa Davina Phillip, Ricky Martin and Madalen Mills. The movie was released in November 2020. The plot revolves around an inventor and a toymaker, Jeronicus Jangle and his talented granddaughter.

Operation Christmas Drop

Operation Christmas Drop is a romantic comedy movie directed by Martin Wood. It stars Kat Graham and Alexander Ludwig. The movie is loosely based on the real-life US Air Force Operation Christmas Drop humanitarian mission. Even this movie was released last month.

Also read: 'Wonder Woman 1984': Gal Gadot Announces The Film Will Release In Theatres And On HBO Max

Holidate

Directed by John Withsell, the romantic comedy holiday features Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Jake Manley, Jessica Capshaw, Andrew Bachelor, Frances Fisher, Manish Dayal and Kristin Chenoweth. The movie was released on Netflix in October 2020. It revolves around two strangers who pair up to be each other’s dates for all their celebrations, from weddings to holidays.

Christmas on the Square

This musical drama is directed and choreographed by Debbie Allen. It features Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis and Treat Williams. The movie was released on Netflix in November. The plot revolves around the wealthy Regina Fuller who returns to her hometown to evict the residents and sell the land to a mall developer.

The Christmas Chronicles 2

The Christmas comedy movie is directed and produced by Chris Columbus. It is the sequel to the 2018 movie The Christmas Chronicle. The movie was also released on Netflix in November 2020.

Also read: The Jurassic Park Trilogy To Release On Netflix Australia Next Month

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

The romantic comedy movie was directed by Mike Rohl. It is a sequel to The Princess Switch, which features Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio, Suanne Braun and Nick Sagar. Released last month on Netflix, the movie received positive reviews from critics.

Just Another Christmas

This is a Brazilian comedy movie directed by Roberto Santucci. It stars Leandro Hassum, Elisa Pinheiro and Danielle Winits. The movie was released this month on Netflix.

Happiest Season

Directed by Clea DuVall, the romantic comedy-drama features Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Mary Holland, Victor Garber and Mary Steenburgen. The movie revolves around a woman who struggles to come out to her conservative parents when she and her girlfriend visit them during Christmas. The movie received positive reviews from the critics as well as the viewers.

The Christmas House

This is a Christmas-themed comedy-drama who is directed by Michael Grossman. It features Sharon Lawrence and Treat Williams. It was premiered last month and revolves around a couple who invite their two adult sons to come home for Christmas and recreate a past family tradition.

Angela’s Christmas Wish

Released on Netflix, the movie is an animated sequel to Angela’s Christmas. It is directed by Damien O’Connor and features Anya O’Connor, Ruth Negga, Moe Dunford. It is a heart-warming tale of a determined girl who sets out to reunite her family for Christmas.

Image Source: Shutterstock

Also read: Varun's 'Dilwale' To Priyanka's 'Anjaana Anjaani': Here're Bollywood Christmas Movies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.