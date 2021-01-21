What Happened To Laura Ingraham's Arm? Netizens Worried About The TV Host

American television host Laura Anne Ingraham made a huge name for herself hosting the nationally syndicated radio show The Laura Ingraham Show for nearly two decades. The television personality was also the editor-in-chief of a magazine called LifeZette before starting her television career. However, since she started her career in media, she is best known as the host of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News Channel. However recently many viewers noticed that Laura had appeared on her show with a cast around her arm. Find out, "What happened to Laura Ingraham's arm?"

What happened to Laura Ingraham's arm?

At the moment it is unclear what has happened to her hand. However, many viewers of her show took to Twitter in the recent days as they were baffled up on seeing the arm cast. Many fans were commenting under the recent tweets made by the Fox presenter, asking if her arm was alright.

@IngrahamAngle, what happened to ur arm and can u say what happened to it? I would love ❤️ to know, and why ur not showing ur arm cast as much. I’m really excited 😆, to watch ur show and can’t wait 😊 for Friday Follies!! — dandie Lynn layla (@dandielayla) January 16, 2021

Nobody happens to have an explanation as to why Laura is wearing an arm cast at the moment. The conservative host has not revealed anything about her arm cast. Netizens on twitter speculated that Laura Ingraham's arm injury was the reason she had an arm cast. But no clear explanation has been found yet. It could be seen in her apperance that Laura Ingraham's left hand is in a cast.

Is your arm alright? Recovered? — 小川由紀/U-gin유진 (@snowflakes_0210) January 19, 2021

Netizens worried about Laura Ingraham's broken arm

@IngrahamAngle can we get update on your hand/arm? — Linda Federer (@LindaFederer) January 20, 2021

Ooooo Laura so mad, she's gonna wear 2 arm bands tonight! — Melvin Toaster (@Melvintoaster) January 12, 2021

Oh my god what happened to Laura @IngrahamAngle arm? — Jacob Cohen (@jacobsdesk97) January 20, 2021

More about Laura Ingraham

According to a report in CBS news, Ingraham had worked as a speechwriter in the Reagan administration in the late 1980s. After which she went on to get a J.D. degree and then went on to work as a judicial clerk in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York and then for United States Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Her other jobs include, at the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in New York City.

However, she became famous after starting her career in media in the mid-1990s. She had reportedly briefly served as the editor of The Prospect, the magazine issued by Concerned Alumni of Princeton. In 1995, the Fox presenter had appeared on the cover of The New York Times Magazine in connection with a story about young conservatives.

