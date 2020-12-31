Harry Styles Criticised By Fox's Raymond Arroyo For Wearing Women's Clothes; Fans Hit Back

Singer Harry Styles has amassed a huge fan base owing to his chartbuster songs. His fans have stood by him fiercely after Fox News host Raymond Arroyo hit out at the singer for wearing women’s clothes. Raymond is receiving heavy criticism for his opinions on social media. Read ahead to know more.

Harry Styles fans hit back at Raymond Arroyo

Fox News host Raymond Arroyo has come under the scanner for his opinions on Harry Styles' fashion sense. Arroyo was guest-hosting The Ingraham Angle on December 30 wherein he introduced a segment called ‘Things To Avoid in 2021’. As a part of this segment, he targeted Harry Styles and said that Styles should stick to wearing Armani pants or at least pants.

fox news just can’t stop thinking ab harry styles 😌 stay pressed mr hairline it’s not gonna stop ;) harrykarma gonna get u pic.twitter.com/GVPFbWT36b — gᴴ (@hrrychrrys) December 30, 2020

He also went on to say that the gender-bending wardrobe is not edgy or artistic. Arroyo also called Harry Styles’ to be looking ridiculous. The Watermelon Suger singer has been seen wearing women’s apparel several times for his photoshoots.

Harry’s fans were quick to hit back at the host on social media. They have been trolling him in return for his remarks. One of the fans of Harry Styles shared the show’s clip and said that ‘harrykarma’ will come and hit Arroyo. See their reactions here:

Mr @RaymondArroyo your words are really hurtful and unnecessary. Everyone can wear what they want. Clothes have no gender. And everyone who shows it, breaks stereotypes. Harry Styles does it.#foxnewsjerksofftoharrystyles pic.twitter.com/jWDPZ95B0y — Real Fans Love Harry 💞 #FineLine (@TheHomeOfLoveHS) December 30, 2020

Harry Styles shows that everyone should wear whatever they want, whatever make them feel comfortable. Clothes should give everyone more confidence. Right clothes are your super hero outfit, like Harry says. So please, @RaymondArroyo let's think about it. Let's apologize. pic.twitter.com/lEjpb0IRBL — Real Fans Love Harry 💞 #FineLine (@TheHomeOfLoveHS) December 30, 2020

stop talking nonsense, @RaymondArroyo. if I, as a woman, can wear pants or suits, then a man has the right to wear a dress or skirt. do you think that if you say any stupidity then suddenly men will stop wearing dresses? clothes DO NOT have gender. #foxnewsjerksofftoharrystyles pic.twitter.com/BqcXjnDAel — °proud of harry 🥀 (@Hemmingsowata13) December 30, 2020

you see a man in a dress it hurts you this view? does it cause you pain? and you know why? because you know that they are more manly from you because they know that by wearing a dress their masculinity will not disappear. #foxnewsjerksofftoharrystyles — °proud of harry 🥀 (@Hemmingsowata13) December 30, 2020

i know this man did not just come for harry styles.... fix your hairline then maybe we can talk #foxnewsjerksofftoharrystyles pic.twitter.com/ejxKcGaXCQ — katieᵇˡᵐ | 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒆 (@ntltcswift) December 30, 2020

like.... listen. we all know harry isn’t the first guy to wear a dress. it’s important because people like you still make such a big deal about a guy wearing a dress!!!! he’s helping make “gender bending” more mainstream so that it doesn’t have to be a headline!! — catherine 🛸 (@yourlovesupreme) December 30, 2020

Harry Styles had donned a dress for the December cover issue of Vogue Magazine. He was seen wearing a black and white frilled dress. He completed the look with a black jacket. His fans could not stop gushing over his outfit and how he seamlessly he pulled off the look.

"There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I’ve never thought too much about what it means—it just becomes this extended part of creating something.": Read our full December cover story starring @Harry_Styles here: https://t.co/yILujUQQae pic.twitter.com/qwpGKBSQey — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) November 13, 2020

This is not the first time Harry has been criticised for his fashion sense. Earlier this year, American author and conservative commentator Candance Owens had also commented on his outfits by saying that ‘bring back many men’. She had tweeted Harry’s photos and wrote that there is no society that can survive without strong men.

There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.

It is an outright attack.



Bring back manly men. https://t.co/sY4IJF7VkK — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 14, 2020

Harry Styles replied to Candace’s comments by uploading a picture wearing a frock-type jacket on Instagram. He posed for the camera while eating a banana. He also sarcastically captioned the post as ‘bring back many men’.

Harry’s recent songs have been widely loved by his fans. His song Golden has already received 75 million views on YouTube. Some of his other popular songs are Watermelon Sugar which has 169 million views on YouTube and Sign Of The Times which has 712 million views on YouTube.

