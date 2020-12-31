Last Updated:

Harry Styles Criticised By Fox's Raymond Arroyo For Wearing Women's Clothes; Fans Hit Back

Harry Styles was criticised by the Fox News host Raymond Arroyo for dressing up in women's clothes. Styles fans have hit back at Arroyo on social media.

Written By
Kinjal Panchal
Harry Styles

Singer Harry Styles has amassed a huge fan base owing to his chartbuster songs. His fans have stood by him fiercely after Fox News host Raymond Arroyo hit out at the singer for wearing women’s clothes. Raymond is receiving heavy criticism for his opinions on social media. Read ahead to know more. 

Also read | Jada Pinkett Smith Doesn't Lend Money, Says ‘I Only Give Money I’m Willing To Give Away’

Also read | 'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies, COVID-19 Cited

Harry Styles fans hit back at Raymond Arroyo 

Fox News host Raymond Arroyo has come under the scanner for his opinions on Harry Styles' fashion sense. Arroyo was guest-hosting The Ingraham Angle on December 30 wherein he introduced a segment called ‘Things To Avoid in 2021’. As a part of this segment, he targeted Harry Styles and said that Styles should stick to wearing Armani pants or at least pants. 

He also went on to say that the gender-bending wardrobe is not edgy or artistic. Arroyo also called Harry Styles’ to be looking ridiculous. The Watermelon Suger singer has been seen wearing women’s apparel several times for his photoshoots. 

Harry’s fans were quick to hit back at the host on social media. They have been trolling him in return for his remarks. One of the fans of Harry Styles shared the show’s clip and said that ‘harrykarma’ will come and hit Arroyo. See their reactions here: 

Harry Styles had donned a dress for the December cover issue of Vogue Magazine. He was seen wearing a black and white frilled dress. He completed the look with a black jacket. His fans could not stop gushing over his outfit and how he seamlessly he pulled off the look. 

This is not the first time Harry has been criticised for his fashion sense. Earlier this year, American author and conservative commentator Candance Owens had also commented on his outfits by saying that ‘bring back many men’. She had tweeted Harry’s photos and wrote that there is no society that can survive without strong men. 

Harry Styles replied to Candace’s comments by uploading a picture wearing a frock-type jacket on Instagram. He posed for the camera while eating a banana. He also sarcastically captioned the post as ‘bring back many men’. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @harrystyles

Harry’s recent songs have been widely loved by his fans. His song Golden has already received 75 million views on YouTube. Some of his other popular songs are Watermelon Sugar which has 169 million views on YouTube and Sign Of The Times which has 712 million views on YouTube. 

Also read | Loved Pixar's 'Soul'? Here Are 5 More Animated Films That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Also read | Are Lonzo And Denise Still Together? See Details About The 'Ball In The Family' Couple

Image courtesy- @harrystyles Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND