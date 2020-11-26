Actor Megan Fox Files For Divorce With Estranged Husband Brian Austin Green

Actor and model Megan Fox has been in the news lately for her marriage being in trouble, and it seems to have reached its conclusion. Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox got married in 2010 and had three children later. After more than 10 years of being married to Brian Austin Green, Megan has officially filed for divorce on Wednesday, that is November 25. Here is what you need to know about this development.

Megan Fox officially files for divorce with husband Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox’s marriage had first hit the rocks after the actor had previously filed for divorce with her husband back in 2015, but they didn't go through with it, eventually withdrawing the divorce in 2019. Now, the actor has again officially filed for divorce with her husband citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for their split, as reported by E! News. The actor has also requested for joint legal and physical custody of their children Journey, Bodhi and Noah, who are all under the age of ten.

There was news of the couple separating previously and living away from each other. Brian Austin Green had even confirmed their split on his podcast. He said, “We've had an amazing relationship” and further added, “I will always love her, and I know she'll always love me.”

The clashes between the former couple had apparently been increasing for quite a while and have ultimately resulted in Fox filing for divorce. A source from E! News has said that the couple did not intend to divorce right away and another source revealed that Brian Austin Green is bitter with Megan Fox's divorce filing.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of Megan Fox dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly, with rumours of Megan Fox's new tattoo which reads "el pistolero," meaning "the gunman," being linked to the rapper. There has been no word from either Megan Fox or Brian Austin Green yet on this matter. The actor has worked in various films such as Transformers, Jennifer’s Body, The Dictator and many more. She was last seen in Rogue earlier this year.

