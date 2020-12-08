What Happened To Natalie Desselle Reid? B.A.P.S. Star Dead At 53

American actor Natalie Desselle-Reid, who's best known for playing Halle Berry's stylish sidekick in the 1997 cult classic B.A.P.S., has passed away at the age of 53. Desselle-Reid had played Mickey opposite Berry's Nisi in B.A.P.S. The comedy show followed a pair of aspiring female entrepreneurs' unlikely journey to opening a joint soul food restaurant and hair salon in Los Angeles. The duo soon begins to live the life of "Black American Princesses" after caring for a Beverly Hills millionaire. Read on to find out, “What happened to Natalie Desselle Reid?”

Read | What happened to Deeks on NCIS LA? Find out if the Deeks actor is leaving the show

Natalie Desselle's death

What happened to Natalie Desselle Reid?

Desselle Reid’s family took to her Instagram handle on December 7 to inform her fans, the actor had passed away. Her picture was uploaded along with a caption that read, “It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share the loss of our beautiful Natalie this morning from colon cancer. She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife.”

Natalie Desselle Reid’s co-star Halle Berry took to her Instagram on December 8, to mourn her close friend and co-star. Sharing throwback pictures of the 53-year-old actor, Berry wrote a caption stating, “I’m still processing this devastating news - and as I continue to read all of your kind words, memories of Natalie continue to flood back to me.” Paying tribute to the star, Berry wrote, “Natalie taught us to love, joy and humour through her characters - she could never dim her light, and it was infectious. With her, I laughed harder than I’d ever laughed before. She showed us it was ok to be goofy and funny while still being sincere and extraordinarily kind. She and I would hoot and holler over every tribute we came across, sending them back and forth to one another, overwhelmed that our on-screen friendship meant as much to you as it did to us. She was especially humbled by that, as am I.”

Read | Jennifer Lopez reacts to rumours about her elopement plans with fiance Alex

The X-Men star expressed how Natalie Desselle Reid was often underrated, passed over and deprived of the platform she truly deserved. Just four days ago, Berry had posted a throwback Instagram video of her and Desselle-Reid in character while shopping on Rodeo Drive. Many fans commented on how it was their favourite comedy movie. Aside from her culture-defining role in B.A.P.S, Reid also starred in as Minerva in the inclusive retelling of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella alongside Brandy Norwood, Whitney Houston and Whoopi Goldberg.

Read | Jennifer Lawrence opens up about the fire that burned down her family barn; Details here

Some of her other roles include Eve’s friend Janie Eggins over a three-season span on the UPN sitcom Eve from 2003-2006. She has been in How to Be a Player, Madea's Big Happy Family and the TV show Built to Last. Up on Natalie Desselle’s death, actor and rapper Bow Wow tweeted, “Sending my love and condolences out to Natalie Desselle family. Had the pleasure of working with her on Tyler Perrys 'Madea Big Happy Family' sending my love.”

Sending my love and condolences out to Natalie Desselle family. Had the pleasure of working with her on Tyler Perrys “Madea Big Happy Family” sending my love 🕊 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9pLaVEEJzI — Bow Wow (@smoss) December 7, 2020

Read | Jennifer Aniston goes ‘back to work’, shares pictures from 'The Morning Show' sets

Natalie Desselle Reid's children

A report in her IMDb page states that the actor is survived by her husband, Leonard. The couple had three children, Sereno, Summer and Sasha. Fans on Twitter also mourned the loss of the actor.

Just absolutely decimated by this news...

Actress Natalie Desselle, a bright shining star passed away this morning. I got to know her when my mom was managing her.

She will be so missed...sending out prayers to her children and husband.

💔🙏🏽😢

Rest In Peace, Sweet Girl🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/BsyltHxKRG — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) December 7, 2020

I loved her in BAPs but I absolutely loved her in Roger Hammerstein Cinderella. She was perfect in that role. Wow. So sad — Monique (@jAD0ReQUi) December 7, 2020

Such an under appreciated star. What a loss. — BJG 👑 (@briebriejoy) December 7, 2020

Ain’t nobody else say Cinderella but you. Girl I grew up watching that on repeat 💔 — allie (@allieesummer) December 7, 2020

The news hasn’t hit the internet fully. Her Wikipedia page had t been updated. Wow prayers for her family. — Renée Monique (@personagurl) December 7, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.