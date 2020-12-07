What Happened To Deeks On NCIS LA? Find Out If The Deeks Actor Is Leaving The Show

American police drama show NCIS: Los Angeles is an action television series airing on CBS. The show premiered in 2009 and will complete 12 years in 2020. In 2020 the showrunners aired their 12th season, and it would not be an overstatement to say that the police drama show is still a fan-favourite.

Fans of the show might already know that series follows the exploits of the Los Angeles–based Office of Special Projects (OSP), an elite division of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service that specialises in undercover assignments. NCIS: Los Angeles is one of the first and the most successful spin-off of the successful series NCIS. Find out, “What happened to Deeks on NCIS?”

What happened to Deeks on NCIS?

Season 12, Episode 5 of NCIS LA, saw many of the characters facing tough situations, however, Marty Deeks was facing the brunt of the majority of challenges in the episode. The character’s storyline took an unexpected turn that might have left many fans wondering if actor Eric Christian Olsen is leaving the show. Here’s what happened to Deeks in the recent episode.

Why is Deeks not an NCIS agent anymore?

In the latest episode, Deeks was displaced from his role as LAPD liaison for NCIS. However, it was expected that he would eventually be able to jump back in. Unfortunately, that did not happen. His wife and workmate, Nell informs him near the end of the episode that the job was being cut. Unfortunately, there was nothing that neither she nor Hetty could do about it.

The downturns did not stop here, it became increasingly difficult for Deeks to go back into training to be a proper NCIS agent, the reason for this being that they don’t take applicants his age. However, going back into the training programme might not be the best choice for Deeks because he’d be starting from the bottom with a much lower pay-scale and fewer benefits. This does not seem like a good bargain for a guy wanting to start a family and in process of buying a house.

Did Deeks leave NCIS?

The sudden downturns that took place in Deeks’ storyline made many fans wonder if actor Eric Christian Olsen, who plays Deeks is leaving the show. Despite his removal from NCIS, it does not seem as though the character is being carved out of the show entirely. One thing is for sure that the character will be featured in the next episode as he will be shown, coping with his dismissal from NCIS. The mental and emotional struggles that are yet to come as a result of the dismissal, would be an interesting watch for the audiences.

While Deeks' entire storyline might seem like a tough pill to swallow, but it could be a great thing for Olsen as a performer. The show will feature the character in some of his most vulnerable moments. Deeks’ vulnerability is one of the reasons why the show is so great. The character is nothing less than a real role model for men as he is able to show his emotions.

