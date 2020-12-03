Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About The Fire That Burned Down Her Family Barn; Details Here

Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about the fire that incinerated a major portion of her family barn-cum-summer camp location last weekend. The X-Men star, in a statement obtained by People Magazine, was quoted expressing her gratitude to those who reached out to her and her family in a time like this. The actress has spent a significant amount of her childhood in that barn. The officials at Jennifer Lawrence's family barn released a statement shortly after the harrowing incident as well.

Also Read: Jennifer Lawrence Spotted While Filming Netflix's "Don't Look Up" In Boston; See Pic

Here is that statement from the team at Jennifer Lawrence's family barn:

Also Read: Jennifer Lawrence's Farm Fire Did Not Injure Any Animal Or Persons, Confirms Family

As per the statement, Lawrence, apart from thanking her community, also expressed her gratitude to the first responders and firefighters who arrived at the scene in the nick of time. The Academy Award winner confirmed that no animal or human was hurt. While giving her statement, Lawrence recounted the time that she spent on the barn as a child and how her brother, Blaine, turned it into what it is today by imbuing his spirit into the place.

In her concluding statements, she also spoke about how the barn, which she described as a “muddy, messy paradise”, was essentially the “coolest” place to begin with, as it is one of the only places where, as per her, kids could do anything.

Also Read: Jennifer Lawrence Would Have Not Done 'The Hunger Games' If Her Mother Had Not Helped Her

Personal pic of Jennifer Lawrence at Camp Hi-Ho in 2012 now untagged http://t.co/xZFiDWLL1x pic.twitter.com/IVwzNezjTQ — Jennifer Lawrence (@the_jlawrence) March 9, 2014

Shortly after the fire and the statement that can be seen above was released, Blaine also asked for community donations through a fundraiser in order to rebuild the barn. Blaine, as per an article on Yahoo entertainment, also urged the parents to join the barn mates in Summer 2021, the time by when the officials have promised a complete rebuild of the barn. The incident, as per Yahoo news, is being investigated by Simpsonville Fire and Rescue, as well as the US State Fire Marshall.

What is Jennifer Lawrence up to right now?

On the work front, Jennifer Lawrence is filming Netflix’s Don’t Look Up. The upcoming comedy film will tell the story of two astronomers who are trying their level best to warn other people about a meteorite that will potentially cause Armageddon within a time span of six months. The upcoming comedy is directed by Adam McKay. McKay’s last feature film was the Christian Bale-starrer Vice.

Also Read: Jennifer Lawrence And Other Celebs Who Were Luckily Spotted By Directors, Casting Agents

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.