What Happened To Ruby Rose On 'Batwoman' And Why Did She Exit The Show?

Javicia Leslie is starred as Ryan Wilder in the second series of The CW's Batwoman after taking over from Ruby Rose's Kate Kane. Ruby Rose has clarified why she exited Batwoman after one season back in May. She spoke about this during an interview on The Jess Cagle Show.

Here's what happened to Ruby Rose on Batwoman

Ruby Rose spoke in detail about her decision to leave Batwoman after one season starring on The CW show. During an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, she was asked if her back injury contributed to the decision of her exit. This was always denied by Rose and the Batwoman creators that her decision to leave was not based solely on the serious injuries she suffered on the set of the show in 2019. She was rushed to the hospital for emergency neck surgery after a stunt scene caused two herniated discs in her neck to nearly sever her spinal cord.

Instead, she said it was the emotional strain of shooting the show, the impact of the coronavirus lockdown, and her rushed recovery to return to set that contributed to her quitting. She told Entertainment Weekly that being the leader of a superhero show or anything else was tough, but it was a lot more difficult because she was still recovering from her surgery. She also claimed that she had a great time on Batwoman and she was very proud of what they had achieved and it was an honour for her. She said she would do [TV] again and she thought it was time for her to take a break, for now, to fully heal and return.

During her time on the show, Ruby made history by portraying the first gay character to lead a live-action superhero series, and she was extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play this iconic role to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community. She concluded by saying that it was tough for her to leave, but it also made sense for many different reasons. She felt like leaving the show seemed the right thing to do. She also said that she loved the show, she loved the cast and was excited to watch season two. The second season of The CW series Batwoman is scheduled to start in January 2021. Part 2 of the show concentrates on Kate Kane, the cousin of Bruce Wayne and an out lesbian who assumes the titular mantle of Batwoman to protect Gotham City.

