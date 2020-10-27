Batwoman Showcases Javicia Leslie's New Avatar; Check Out The New Batsuit

The new Batwoman is all set to arrive with a completely different look. The CW recently took to their Twitter handle and shared the new avatar of the Batwoman. The latest Batsuit is for Batwoman season 2 of The CW series. Javicia Leslie will be essaying the role of Batwoman in season 2. The first look of the Batsuit has been redesigned for Javicia’s character, Ryan Wilder. Let’s take a look at Javicia Leslie in Batwoman suit.

‘Becoming her own Batwoman’

According to an article by Variety, the new Batsuit will be seen in the third episode of Season 2. Javicia Leslie has been cast as the new Batwoman while in the first season, Ruby Rose featured as the Batwoman. Also, Javicia Leslie in Batwoman is the first-ever Black woman to portray a live version of a superhero on-screen. As per the Variety report, she stated that she loves the fact that her character Ryan Wilder is becoming her own Batwoman and it is her style, her swag and her moment. She added that she felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl. She praised the Batsuit and stated that with the form-fitting and beautiful Afro, they definitely nailed it.

See what the fans had to say about Ryan Wilder in Batwoman and her new Batsuit.

It’s a little bit different here because her character famously wears a red wig. Rhat being said I think it’s still a wig but more fitting for this version of the character. Wether it’s good or bad is another topic — Nate V. (@nastyN8Dogg) October 26, 2020

This is just so beautiful to see like i have been waiting for this to happen now if these two team up talk about the power they will have pic.twitter.com/aRcDWXCbU6 — Nicholas Cullen (@k50cullen) October 26, 2020

🤩🤩🤩🤩 gonna be amazzzzze — artist.amira (@artistAmiraa) October 26, 2020

The Batsuit was created by Ocean Drive Leather and conceptualized by Maya Mani. Maya Mani stated that the design of the Batsuit was meant to highlight Javicia Leslie’s physical athletic appearance, as per the report.

Caroline Dries developed the Batwoman series and she stated that as Ryan embraces everything that makes her special, she adjusts the suit to fit her, physically and figuratively. She also explained that this meant creating a new body design and new cowl that was undeniably a statement that screamed ‘powerful’, the report added.

According to an article by Decider, Dries talked about the new wig of Batwoman and she revealed that wig was something they never perfected in season one and Janice crushed it with this new take. She added that she and Javicia saw various prototypes of styles and red ombre. Janice translated their prototypes and created the new look which made them feel inspired.

