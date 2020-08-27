Javicia Leslie All Set To Play Ryan Wilder In 'Batwoman', Calls It A 'great Beginning'

Javicia Leslie will be playing Ryan Wilder in CW’s Batwoman season 2. She was cast in this role after Ruby Rose left the show. Now Leslie shared her excitement on essaying the role and being the first woman of colour to do so.

Javicia Leslie calls being cast as Batwoman a 'great beginning'

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Javicia Leslie talked about playing Ryan Wilder. She said that her connection to the latest version of Batwoman was instant as both of them share a quirky but ‘I’m a boss if I have to be’ type of mentality. Leslie got the opportunity to test for Batwoman when she was doing a lot of Zoom auditioning during the lockdown. Showrunner Caroline Dries stated that Javicia 'blew everyone else away' with her first audition and become an 'obvious choice' for the role.

Playing a superhero character might take a toll on one’s physicality, but Javicia Leslie is already prepared for her job. She said that she is 'very active' in her personal life. The actor stated that being able to allow that to be her work is 'heaven' for her. Leslie mentioned that she does Muay Thai, fitness training, and running. She mentioned that for anything that is active she is always ready for it, so essaying Batwoman is going to be like 'playing on the playground' every day. The shooting of Batwoman 2 has not commenced and Leslie has not yet got a chance to wear the costume yet.

Javicia Leslie spoke about the opportunity to bring her own approach to the series. She said that there are not many actors that get this opportunity to play in a world that they can continue to develop and expand for a decade. She stated that it is a 'great beginning' to what will be a 'very long journey', hinting that she is in for a long run as Ryan Wilder on Batwoman.

Javicia Leslie revealed how she is spending her time in quarantine at her Los Angeles house. She said that she has been using her time for exercising, getting back in shape, getting her adrenaline and momentum back. She mentioned that she is enjoying her time with family and friends while she can before work starts. The actor stated that it been a good season for her, a season of 'rebuilding and reconnecting' with herself.

