'Batwoman' Season 2 First Look Is Here, Javicia Leslie Stuns As First Black Actor

CW’s Batwoman Season 2 has found a new lady for the iconic Batsuit. Javicia Leslie recently took to Instagram and shared the first look of herself in as the new Batwoman. Find out more details about Javicia’s first look from Batwoman Season 2 here.

Batwoman Season 2’s Javicia Leslie shares first look in batsuit

A new Batwoman is ready to rescue Gotham City. Back in May, Ruby Rose left the CW show Batwoman. Since then, the show’s fans have been waiting to see who fills in Rose’s boots for the iconic character. Now, actor Javicia Leslie has confirmed herself as CW’s new Batwoman.

Batwoman Season 2 will be showcasing Javicia Leslie as the new hero in town, donning the iconic cape and cowl. Javicia took to Instagram on Friday and revealed her look from Batwoman Season 2. According to Variety’s report, in Batwoman Season 2, Javicia Leslie will be called Ryan Wilder.

Also read | Javicia Leslie All Set To Play Ryan Wilder In 'Batwoman', Calls It A 'great Beginning'

Moreover, Ryan Wilder is expected to be a “likable, goofy, and untamed” soul. Her personality is starkly different than the previous Batwoman, Kate Kane, played by Ruby Rose. While sharing her first look in the iconic batsuit, Javicia Leslie wrote, “Look out, Gotham. I’m suited up and ready to go. But wait until Ryan Wilder puts her own spin on the Batsuit”.

Also read | Who Is Javicia Leslie? Learn More About The New Batwoman In The TV Series 'Arrowverse'

As mentioned earlier, actor Ruby Rose left the CW’s Batwoman back in May. This departure came as a surprise to many fans. According to another Variety report, Ruby Rose ended up having friction with the production. She was reportedly not happy with the long work schedule required as the show’s lead. Hence the network, studio, and Rose decided to put an end to their collaboration.

In Batwoman Season 1, Kate Kane was showed as Bruce Wayne’s cousin. She goes on to take up her brother’s duties as Gotham’s new protector. But after Rose’s departure, Berlanti Productions and the studio announced that they were looking for a new face as the new Batwoman. This announcement also included the fact that the iconic character will be once again played by a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Also read | Justice League’s Snyder Cut Releases New Images Of Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne / Batman

Also read | Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Being In 'Black Adam' And 'Snyder Cut', Dwayne Johnson Responds

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.