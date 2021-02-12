What Happened To Tony Scott? Revisiting Tony Scott's Controversial Death

August 2012 was a dark month for the Hollywood industry after Top Gun director died by suicide by jumping off the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro, California. His suicide case was no less than a controversy as many debunked it by saying it was set up. Here's what you need to know about the highly disputed case.

What happened to Tony Scott? How did Tony Scott die?

Although there was enough evidence to prove that he jumped off the bridge, the notes written by him that were found much later during the investigation seemed particularly suspicious. Apparently, he had written and kept multiple notes in multiple locations for the police to find. The note that was left in his car parked near the bridge read a list of names, phone numbers and instructions for officials investigating his death. Many believed that this was his most out-of-character move. One of the many notes that were found in his Los Angeles office revealed an explanation behind him taking his own life. The note was never disclosed in public.

After two months of investigation, the case was officially ruled as a suicide after surveillance footage from a nearby business recorded and reported the jump. There were some witnesses too, who assumed at first that it was an extreme sports stunt. While one said that he did not hesitate before jumping, the other said that he looked visibly nervous. In October 2012, the Los Angeles County Coroner's office announced the cause of death as "multiple blunt force injuries." The case further revealed that there were therapeutic levels of sleep aids and antidepressants in his system at the time of death.

As for the reason behind his death, Tony's brother Ridley Scott revealed to Variety two years later that he was fighting a lengthy battle with cancer and the family had collectively decided to keep the diagnosis private. This revelation heavily contradicted with the coroner's official statement, who said that there were no serious underlying medical conditions identified in his body.

The Days of Thunder director had earned a great amount of respect and admiration over the years and many actors that had the chance to work with him paid tribute to him on multiple occasions. The fourth season of The Good Wife and the first episode of Coma were dedicated in his memory.

