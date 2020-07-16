Brad Pitt's 'True Romance' Had Many Impactful Dialogues; Take A Look

True Romance, written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by Tony Scott, revolves around a former call girl and her husband who are on the run from the mafia after stealing a shipment of drugs from her pimp. The film stars actors like Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette in lead roles and Brad Pitt and Christopher Walken in supporting roles. Brad Pitt is seen in the role of Floyd, a small yet impactful role. Let's take a look into some of the most impactful dialogues from the film:

Gary Oldman as Drexl

He must have thought it was white boy day. It ain't white boy day, is it?

One of the best dialogues by Gary Oldman as Drexl, who played the role of a pimp in the film, who liked to pretend he was a black man. An interesting character in the film.

Clarence and Alabama's first meet

Well, cut my legs off and call me shorty. There's a pretty original moniker there, Alabama. Sounds like a Pam Grier movie. (announcer voice) She's a sixteen calibre kitten, equally equiped for killin' an lovin'. She carried a sawed-off shotgun in her purse, a black belt around her waist, and the white hot fire of hate in her eyes. Pam Grier is Alabama Whitman. Pray for Forgiveness. Rated R... for Ruthless Revenge.

This was Clarence's reaction when he met Alabama for the first time and heard her name. They seemed to be destined to like each other in the movie. They also soon got married after their meeting.

On Being Prepared

If there's one thing this last week has taught me, it's better to have a gun and not need it than to need a gun and not have it.

One of the most famous lines in the movie said by Clarence, who went from being a regular person to a violent outlaw. Despite the fact that Clarence seemed to live in a fantasy world, he did come off as a tough guy.

Bronson Pinchot as Elliot

Hi. How are you? My name's Elliot, and I'm with the Cub Scouts of America. We're selling uncut cocaine to get to the jamboree.

A comic line in the film, when Elliot had to go undercover and was testing his microphone. This line was originally improvised by Pinchot and was full of excitement and nervous energy.

