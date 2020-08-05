Man On Fire Cast List: An Insight Into The Cast And Characters Of The 2004 Action-thriller

The 2004 action-thriller film Man on Fire is based on the 1980 novel by A. J. Quinnell. Are you wondering, “Is Man on Fire a true story”? Man on Fire is a true story that is based on the head of the anti-kidnapping squad in Mexico. The film stars the Cry Freedom actor, Denzel Hayes Washington Jr in the lead role. Here is a deep insight into the Man on Fire cast.

Cast of Man on Fire:

Here are some details about the Man on Fire characters and cast:

Denzel Hayes Washington Jr as John Creasy:

Denzel Washington played the role of the protagonist in the action-thriller film, Man on Fire. Are you wondering, “Was John Creasy real”? The character of Creasy is based on the real-life head of the anti-kidnapping squad in Mexico. Denzel Washington features as a CIA operative and Force Recon Marine officer. The character tries to take revenge from those who commit a kidnap a young girl.

Dakota Fanning as Lupita Pita Martin Ramos:

Dakota plays the role of Lupita Pita Martin Ramos. She features as Samuel Ramos’ daughter. Despite Creasy’s protection, Dakota gets kidnapped.

Christopher Walken as Paul Rayburn:

Christopher Walken plays the role of Paul Rayburn in Man on Fire. Paul Rayburn lives in Mexico and is a good friend of Creasy. He convinces Creasy to take up the job of a bodyguard after looking at his poor emotional condition. Rayburn also helps his friend when Lupita Pita gets kidnapped.

Here is a list of some of the other Man on Fire Characters and cast:

Marco Antonio Muñiz as Samuel Ramos. Samuel plays Lupita Pita’s father.

Jesús Ochoa as Victor Fuentes: Features as the head of the anti-kidnapping division.

Rachel Ticotin as Mariana Garcia Guerrero: Mariana works as a reporter at La Reforma. La Reforma is a newspaper that is often threatened of being exposed for corruption.

Giancarlo Giannini as Manzano

Mickey Rourke as Jordan Kalfus

Angelina Pelaez as Sister Anna

Gustavo Sanchez Parra as Daniel Sanchez

Gero Camilo as Aurelio Sanchez

Mario Zaragoza as Jorge Ramirez

More about Man on Fire:

Man on Fire (2004) is directed by Tony Scott. Further it is produced by Lucas Foster, Arnon Milchan, and Tony Scott. It is interesting to note that the 1980 novel by A. J. Quinnell was also adapted into a feature film in 1987.

