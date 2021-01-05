What Happened To Valerie Bertinelli's Son And Musician, Wolfgang Van Halen?

Wolfgang Van Halen is a very popular American musician, best known as the former bassist for Van Halen and Tremonti. He is the son of American actor Valerie Ann Bertinelli and late musician, Eddie Van Halen. Valerie Bertinelli’s son has been in the news lately as he is having a tough time coping up with the loss of his father. Read further ahead to know more about what happened to Valerie Bertinelli son.

What happened to Wolfgang Van Halen

Valerie Bertinelli's son, Wolfgang Van Halen’s first exposure to a live stage was as a toddler as he ran on to the stage while his father was performing. Valerie Bertinelli's son's career started at the very young age of 16 years when he joined his father, Eddie Van Halen’s band as a bass guitarist. For a long time, Wolfgang Van Halen continued to be a part of the band that also included his uncle, Alex.

According to reports from The Hindu, when Valerie Bertinelli’s son was asked about how he felt performing on-stage with his father and uncle, the artist said that as there is a blood relation between the three of them, it felt natural to him. When Wolfgang was asked about how his father was as a bandmate, he said that they were all equals and if anyone made a mistake then the other would pick up the slack. He mentioned that they were always great support systems for each other.

After the passing away of his father, Wolfgang Van Halen released a music video, Distance, in order to pay tribute to his father. This song also marked as the launch of Wolfgang Van Halen’s band MammothWVH. The music video depicts visuals from the musician’s childhood with his late father. It ends with a heart-touching voice note from Eddie Van Halen where he can be heard revealing how proud he is of his son and that he loves his son a lot. According to reports from The Hindu when Valerie Bertinelli’s son was asked about why he chose to include the voice note into the music video, he said that this particular audio clip shows just how amazing a father Eddie Van Halen was and the love he had for Wolfgang Van Halen.

