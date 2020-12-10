Chrissy Teigen's Mother Pepper Teigen To Release Her First Cook Book Soon; Details Here

Chrissy Teigen is a very well-known name in the American entertainment industry. She is the wife of the popular American musician, John Legend, and an American model, television personality, and a food author herself. Chrissy Teigen is also a very active celebrity on social media and is often known for creating a buzz on the internet. Recently, she revealed how proud she is of her mother, Pepper Teigen as she has come up her first cookbook. Read further ahead to know more about the latest Pepper Teigen's cookbook.

Pepper Teigen's cookbook

Recently, on December 10, 2020, Chrissy Teigen took to her official Instagram handle to share with her fans how proud she is of her mother. Chrissy Teigen's mother Pepper Teigen’s cookbook The Pepper Thai Cook Book, is sure to have some of the great Thai recipes that one can now enjoy at home.

Sharing a picture of the cook book’s cover page, Chrissy Teigen captioned the post, “Mom, I am so so proud of you. I got to watch firsthand, all of your hard work, listen to all of your stories, taste both all our family favorites and new creations. Now it has come to life!!! You taught me to love the kitchen, to truly love the act of feeding people you love and now you have something beautiful to prove it to the world. I love you. I love your thai sloppy joes, your spicy cucumber tea sandwiches, your lemongrass soups, your bbq chicken wings. I love your bow tie pad thai. I love us. Congratulations on such a beautiful, joyful, delicious book”.

About The Pepper Thai Cook Book

The Pepper Thai Cook Book is written by Chrissy Teigen’s mother Pepper Teigen. The cookbook is set to launch on April 13, 2021. In one of her official Instagram handle’s post, Pepper Teigen has claimed that she has shared many of her family’s favourite recipes in this book. Pre-orders for the cookbook have begun already.

Chrissy Teigen's cook book

Chrissy Teigen has been known for her cooking skills for a very long time now. The artist has come up with many cookbooks like Cravings by Chrissy Teigen and Cravings Hungry For More. These books have often been sold out on many shopping sites.

