Farah Khan Pens A Hilarious Yet Sweet Note For Shirish Kunder On Their 16th Anniversary

Farah Khan, one of the most popular Indian moviemaker, producer, and choreographer has completed 16 years of being together with husband Shirish Kunder. On this occasion, the artist has shared a hilarious yet sweetest note for her husband on social media. Read further ahead to know more about the post for Farah Khan's husband.

Farah pens a note for Shirish

Farah Khan's Instagram feed is a sight to watch for her fans and followers as she never leaves a chance to make funny and witty posts. Recently, on November 9, 2020, as Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder completed 16 years of togetherness, the movie producer and social media queen took to her official Instagram handle to share a hilarious yet sweet note.

Sharing two pictures of the couple cuddling and kissing each other, Farah Khan captioned the post, “Might as well embarrass the husband today.. ðŸ˜œhappy 16 th Anniversary @shirishkunder .. you re younger than me, prettier/ thinner than me , funnier than me n sometimes wiser than me too.. N i will only say such things once a year♥ï¸ pic credit @punitmalhotra”.

Just as Farah Khan shared this post online, it went ahead to become viral in no-time. The post received over 69 thousand (69,000) likes in just a couple of hours. Not only fans but even many celebrities from the Indian movie industry like Gauahar Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Sood, Chunky Pandey, Aditi Rao Hydari, Punit Malhotra, Shanoo Sharma, Malaika Arora, Sanjay Kapoor, Mini Mathur, Sania Mirza, and many more have taken to the comment section of the post to wish the couple a very “happy anniversary”.

About Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder’s love story

Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder met on the sets of Farah Khan’s Mein Hoon Naa as Shirish Kunder was editing the movie. The two grew closer during the shooting of the movie and started dating each other soon after the movie was shot completely. On December 9, 2004, Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder tied the knot with each other and have been in a solid and happy marriage ever since. Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder are proud parents of three adorable triplets, Diva Kunder, Anya Kunder, and Czar Kunder.

