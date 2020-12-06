Vijay Deverakonda Helped The Director Of THIS Film Cope With His Anger Issues?

Vijay Deverakonda is a very popular and celebrated Indian actor and producer, who is most predominantly known for his works in the South Indian movie industry. Vijay Deverakonda's movies like Nuvvila, Yevade Subramanyam, Geetha Govindam, and many more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt.

In 2017, the actor rose to fame and became a household name overnight after playing the lead character in the intense romantic drama, Arjun Reddy. Vijay Deverakonda’s character in the film was of Arjun Reddy Deshmukh, who was an alcoholic surgeon and a lover boy. In the movie, Vijay Deverakonda’s character had major anger issues, but in reality, the actor helped the director of the movie, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, with his anger issues on the sets of Arjun Reddy. Read further ahead to know more about how actor Vijay Deverakonda helped the director.

Vijay Deverakonda helped Arjun Reddy’s director

Vijay Deverakonda received many praises and appreciation from both, the critics and the audience for his performance in Arjun Reddy. His perfect switch from a drug-addicted angry man to the sweet lover is what made fans fall for the actor instantly. Even though Vijay Deverakonda’s on-screen character demanded him to have anger issues, in reality, the actor helped director Sandeep Reddy Vanga with his anger issues on sets.

According to reports from IMDb, Sandeep Reddy Vanga used to punch the fridge in his office whenever he was angry at someone. It is Vijay Deverakonda who used to sort the things later and had even started to help the director in coping with his anger issues. The actor and director eventually became great friends with each other by the end of the movie's shooting schedule.

Fans might also be surprised to know that according to reports from Pinkvilla, Vijay Deverakonda was not in fact the first choice for the movie Arjun Reddy. The director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had earlier revealed that the lead character was originally offered to South star Sharwanand. The actor had even read the script and also liked the role but due to personal reasons, things didn't go the way it had to be and the actor didn’t get on-board with the movie. The lead character of Arjun Reddy was then passed to Vijay Deverakonda, who immediately came on board for the same.

