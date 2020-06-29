What Did Kylie Jenner And Other Hollywood Celebs Do Over The Weekend?

Hollywood celebs are known for their penchant for fashion, travel and beauty. Many celebs have found new hobbies over the Coronavirus lockdown, and a lot of them have posted about them on their handles. Stars like Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, and more have recently taken to social media to share details on their weekend. Listed below are further details on what Hollywood celebs did over the weekend.

What Hollywood celebs did over the weekend?

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner seemed to have a great weekend as she celebrated the launch of the KENDALL X KYLIE makeup collection. The model not only posted on the launch of the collection, but also took to her Instagram handle several times over the weekend to share additional pictures from her picture-perfect makeup photoshoot. Kylie Jenner looked flawless in all her pictures and received a lot of love from fans through likes and comments.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram to show support to the Black Lives Matter movement. Lopez posted a video that spoke on the importance of the movement and how the problem has been there for four centuries, but little has been done. The actor through her caption also voiced her opinion on how the matter is not a political one, but instead is about human rights. Jennifer Lopez also earlier in the week posted a picture of herself working out.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Jonson

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, posted a picture and wrote a caption about getting the honour of hosting the Global Goal United concert. In another post, the actor also spoke about his delicious Sunday breakfast. The Rock had a video posted of his love for eggs on a Sunday morning.

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds posted a picture of artwork. The special post showed Deadpool on a wall asking viewers to wear a mask. The creative post of actor Ryan Reynolds received a lot of love from fans as they liked and commented on the same.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen shared a post on a paid partnership with a cereal brand. She also shared a post of her in the salon. The caption of her post, however, got the attention of many fans. Chrissy Teigen in her caption spoke about paparazzi. She also said how getting pampered is something one needs to stay healthy and relaxed. The food connoisseur received a lot of love from fans on both her posts.

