Who Is In Kylie Jenner's Close Friends Circle? After Jordyn Woods' Oust, Is Stassi In?

Kylie Jenner is the 22-year-old beauty mogul who belongs to the famous Kardashian-Jenner socialite family. She is known for her makeup lines, her personal life as well as for her selective list of the inner circle with whom she often hangs out with. Most of the people would have heard about her BFF Jordyn Woods who was introduced to her by her friend Jaden Smith. Jordyn and Kylie reportedly became the best of friends while shooting for Kylie's spin-off series called Life of Kylie. However, after a big controversy, Jordyn Woods and Kylie are not the 'best friends forever' anymore. Check out the list of Kylie's close inner circle (apart from her sisters) with whom she often hangs out with after her feud with Jordyn.

Anastasia Karanikolaou

Kylie is often seen hanging out with her new BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou, aka Stassie or Stassi. They are often found posing together wearing similar clothes and even have matching tattoos together. Kylie has often regarded Stassi has her twin sister as well. Take a look at a picture where both the soul sisters are posing in similar clothes for an Instagram pic.

Victoria Villaroel

Victoria Villaroel is one of Kylie's close friends since 2015. She has been Kylie's personal assistant for five years and has lately resigned to take on her career as an Instagram influencer herself. She was earlier working at Kris Jenner’s company in 2012. Victoria Villaroel is one of the names who has made an appearance in Kylie’s YouTube video titled ‘Who’s Most Likely Too… with my BFFs’ as well.

Yris Palmer

Just like Victoria, Yris Palmer's name was also revealed in Kylie's ‘Most Likely To’ YouTube video as well. Yris Palmer is the CEO of the company named Star Lash Extension. Yris and Kylie often hang out together as Yris also has a daughter around the same age as of Kylie's daughter.

Jaden Smith

Kylie Jenner has been friends with Jaden Smith since they were kids. The duo is very close to each other and was earlier rumoured to have dated as well. It was Jaden Smith who had actually introduced Kylie to his friend Jordyn Woods who later went on to become Kylie's BFF.

Ariel Tejada

Ariel Tejada is another name amongst Kylie's close circle. He has been Kylie’s makeup artist for many years now. He often travels with Kylie for her objects and works commitments. They have often been observed to share their mutual admiration with each other through social media posts.

