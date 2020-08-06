What Time And Date Does Shivaji Surathkal Release On Zee5? Know Here

Shivaji Surathkal, commonly known as Shivaji Surathkal: The Case of Ranagiri Rahasya is all set to make its digital release. The movie that originally had a theatrical release, received a great response from the Kannada audience. The movie will now be having an OTT release, for audiences from all over the country to enjoy the mystery thriller. Read ahead to know what time and date does Shivaji Surathkal release on zee5?

Shivaji Surathkal’s release date 2020 and other details

Shivaji Surathkal: The Case of Ranagiri Rahasya is a critically acclaimed mystery thriller that is written and directed by Akash Srivatsa. The movie is co-produced by Anup Gowda and Reka KN. It features Ramesh Aravind and Radhika Narayan as the lead characters. The movie, when released in the theatres on February 21, 2020, received great reviews from the critics and will now be available to watch digitally. Shivaji Surathkal: The Case of Ranagiri Rahasya will be releasing on the OTT platform, Zee 5 on August 7, 2020. The exact time for the release of the movie hasn’t been announced yet.

The plot of Shivaji Surathkal: The Case of Ranagiri Rahasya revolves around the life of Shivaji Surathkal (Ramesh Aravin), a police officer, who is assigned to investigate the murder of Roshan, a boy who has a political background. To investigate the case better and find more clues, the actor decides to visit the resort where he also comes across the unnatural death of Janani (Radhika Narayan), which starts to haunt him. Even though he comes across many types of theories about the resort being haunted, he finally succeeds to catch all the criminals that are involved in the murder.

Initially, the producers of the movie did not want to release the movie on an OTT platform and had been waiting to re-release the movie in the theatres. But, since the re-opening of theatres nationwide might take time due to the extended lockdown, they have finally decided to release the movie on Zee 5. Having a great storyline and receiving such great reviews, the movie is all set to be remade in many different languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Ever since the success of Shivaji Surathkal: The Case of Ranagiri Rahasya, the actors and makers of the movie have been preparing for its sequel.

