Ranbir Kapoor Fans Can Binge-watch These Movies Of Actor On Zee 5

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most talented and versatile actors of Bollywood. The actor has worked in a total of 19 films to date. He started his acting career with Bhansali's tragic romantic flick, Saawariya in 2007. Ranbir Kapoor has also been the recipient of Filmfare Awards for his movies like Saawariya, Wake Up Sid, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Rockstar, and Barfi. Here, we list some best movies of the actor that you can binge-watch on the streaming platform, Zee 5.

Ranbir Kapoor's films to add to your list on Zee 5

Rockstar

Rockstar released in the year 2011. It was directed by Imtiaz Ali. Along with the music composed by maestro A R Rahman, Rockstar movie provides its audience with a diversity of music ranging from huge rock-based song to soulful Sufi songs. Rockstar movie featured Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakri in the lead roles. The story revolved around an aspiring singer Jordon or JJ who pursues his dream of becoming an international rockstar. The song Sadda Haq from the movie is a popular youth anthem even today among youngsters.

Tamasha

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor starred in this 2015 release. The movie Tamasha was reportedly a flop and failed to impress at the box office, but got critical acclaim. The plot of the movie revolves around a journey of someone who has lost his control in trying to follow acceptable conventions of society. The film is based on the central theme of abrasion and loss of self that occurs in an attempt to find oneself.

Anjaana Anjaani

Anjaana Anjaani released in the year 2010 and was a romantic comedy-drama. The movie was directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The romantic flick starred Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in the lead characters, who portrayed the role of two suicidal strangers. They meet and live their life to the fullest by making a pact of dying in twenty days on the New Year’s Eve day, but in the end, fall in love.

Besharam

Besharam was released in 2013 and was an action comedy-drama helmed by Abhinav Kashyap. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Pallavi Sharda in the leads, the film also marked the female actor’s return in the acting industry. The film mostly received negative reviews from the audience and critics and was a flop at the Box Office. Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of a car thief in the movie who was brought up in an orphanage.

