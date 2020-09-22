What Time Does 'Enola Holmes' Release On Netflix? Check Full Details

The upcoming mystery flick Enola Holmes would mark its release on OTT platform Netflix soon. It is an adaptation of the book series of the same name by author Nancy Springer. Enola Holmes revolves around the life of Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister, Enola. It features Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role. So, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about Enola Holmes release date 2020 and other details. Read on:

What time does Enola Holmes release on Netflix?

Enola Holmes follows the life of a teenage girl, who sets on a difficult journey to find her mother. Set in the backdrop of 19th century England, it features Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister looking after her mom post her sudden disappearance without any clue. As she finds herself under the care of Mycroft and Sherlock Holmes, Enola Holmes plans to escape in search of their mother in London. However, her journey is filled with obstacles, which follows the story ahead.

'Enola Holmes' release date 2020

Earlier, the OTT platform had released a teaser for Enola Holmes on Netflix. Moreover, to add quirk, it showcased the 'Enola Holmes' release date 2020 in cryptic text. Later, on August 25, it revealed the Enola Holmes release date 2020 in the trailer, which is September 23.

'Enola Holmes' release time

However, there is not much information about the 'Enola Holmes' release time. As most Netflix series and flicks premiere at midnight, the makers have not officially revealed the 'Enola Holmes' release time. Check out the trailer of the Enola Holmes movie 2020.

The trailer is afoot! Enola Holmes arrives 23 September pic.twitter.com/hmgB7RHiU6 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 25, 2020

'Enola Holmes' on Netflix cast

Enola Holmes movie 2020 features Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role. It also stars acclaimed actors like Henry Cavil, Adeel Akhtar, and Frances de la Tour, among others, as supporting characters. Check out the full list of actors in Enola Holmes on Netflix below:

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes

Louis Partridge as Lord Viscount Tewksbury

Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes

Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes

Adeel Akhtar as Inspector Lestrade

Burn Gorman as Linthorn

David Bamber as Sir Whimbrel

Hattie Morahan as Lady Tewksbury

Fiona Shaw as Miss Harrison

Frances de la Tour as Tewksbury’s grandmother

Susie Wokoma as Edith

