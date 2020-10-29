What Time Does 'His House' Release On Netflix? Know Date, Time & Other Details

His House movie stars Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu, and Matt Smith in the lead roles. The thriller flick garnered positive reviews after its premiere at Sundance Film Festival this year. As Netflix acquired His House previously, it is all set to mark debut on the OTT platform soon. An adaptation of a story by Felicity Evans and Toby Venables, the thriller movie has added a twist to the horror genre with its chilling plotline.

The Remi Weekes- directorial revolves around the life of a young couple, who have to escape from their home in War-torn South Sudan. As the couple arrives in the United Kingdom as a refugee, they experience strange and eerie happenings in the new home, in a small English town, where something beneath the surface starts to torment them. Here are further details about His House release date and time on Netflix that you must check out right away. Read on:

What time does His House release on Netflix?

His House release date

As His House movie received a positive response after its premiere during the film festival, fans have been wondering what time will the thriller flick release. His House on Netflix will mark its digital debut on October 30, 2020, Friday. Check out what time does His House release on Netflix.

His House release time

His House release date is one day away. However, the makers have not announced anything regarding His House release time. So, interested viewers can hit the bell icon to get a notification on Netflix, when the horror movie premieres on the online streaming platform.

His House cast members

His House movie features Wunmi Mosaku and Sope Dirisu as the young couple, who flee from South Sudan and seek refugee in the United Kingdom. Matt Smith will play the role of Mark, the duo’s caseworker. The star cast of His House on Netflix also includes Cornell John, Emily Taaffe, and Javier Botet in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, the horror-thriller flick marks the directorial debut of Remi Weekes. Check out the trailer of His House on Netflix below:

