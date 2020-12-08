What Time Does ;The Surgeon's Cut' Release On Netflix? Find Out Here

During the past few months, Netflix treated its audience with a wide variety of content be it movies, TV shows, documentaries or docuseries. The streaming service giant is now all set to drop another docuseries The Surgeon’s Cut. The four-part series will be giving a glimpse into the lives of surgeons as they tell their personal stories.

It is one of the highly anticipated docuseries on the platform. As The Surgeon's Cut release date 2020 is coming close, a lot of people have been thinking about The Surgeon's Cut release time and have been curious to know what time does The Surgeon's Cut release on Netflix. For all the people who are wondering about The Surgeon's Cut release time and date, here is everything you need to know.

The Surgeon's Cut release date 2020

The Surgeon’s Cut docuseries will be dropping on Netflix on December 9, 2020. The viewers from all over the world will be able to stream the docuseries from tomorrow on their devices. A person with an active subscription to Netflix can watch it anytime on their devices from this Wednesday. Here is a look at The Surgeon’s Cut release time on Netflix.

What time does The Surgeon's Cut release on Netflix?

Netflix is known to release all its shows and movies at midnight according to PT. Therefore, like all other shows and movies on Netflix The Surgeon’s Cut release time is also expected to be at midnight of December 9, 2020. This means that viewers all over the world can watch the series in just a few hours from now. Indian subscribers can stream The Surgeon’s Cut from 1.30 PM on Wednesday.

As per Eastern Time, The Surgeon's Cut on Netflix will be available to watch at 3 AM on December 9, 2020. For the Australian viewers, The Surgeon’s Cut on Netflix will be available to watch from 7 PM on Wednesday. The British audience can stream the gripping docuseries from 8 AM while viewers in Italy can watch The Surgeon's Cut on Netflix from 9 AM tomorrow. Subscribers of Netflix in Mexico can tune in to Netflix at 2 AM on Wednesday to watch the series.

The Surgeon’s Cut on Netflix

The Surgeon’s Cut will feature stories from four expert surgeons from around the world. The official plot synopsis about the docuseries on Netflix reads as, “They’re philosophers, storytellers and pioneers in their fields. Four surgeons reflect on their lives and professions in this inspiring docuseries. Here is a look at The Surgeon’s Cut trailer.

Image Credits: A still from the trailer

