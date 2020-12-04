Where Is 'The Flight Attendant' Filmed? See Details About HBO Max Series

HBO Max is making sure that their audience is glued to the screens by releasing several movies and shows. Their recent release The Flight Attendant is also earning praises from the audiences. The Flight Attendant is a drama thriller miniseries that is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian.

The series features The Big Bang Theory fame Kaley Cuoco in the titular role. The series dropped for the worldwide viewers on November 26, 2020. The Flight Attendant series review has been mostly positive. Ever since its release, a lot of people have been thinking about the filming locations and are wondering where is The Flight Attendant filmed? For all the people who are curious about The Flight Attendant shooting locations, here is everything you need to know about it.

Where is The Flight Attendant filmed?

According to IMDb, The Flight Attendant has been shot in three countries. The movie is shot in New York, USA, Thailand and Italy. White Plains in New York has served as one of The Flight Attendant shooting locations. White Plains has been the location of several iconic movies like 1972 The Godfather, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Irishman, The Departed, The Girl on the Train among others.

Also Read | How Many Episodes Are There In 'The Flight Attendant' Mini-series?

Also Read | Kaley Cuoco Talks About Upcoming Series, Says She Owes This To 'The Big Bang Theory'

The Flight Attendant filming locations

The series is also shot in New York City. Several scenes of the movie have been filmed in various parts of Bangkok, Thailand. Italy has also served as one The Flight Attendant filming locations. In Italy, the series was shot in Rome, Lazio. IMDb also mentions that the shoot was done in two schedules. The filming began on September 30 last year and was continues till March 12 this year. The series later resumed its shoot on August 31, 2020, and was wrapped by October 10, 2020.

Also Read | Kaley Cuoco's Birthday: Take This 'TBBT' Quiz And Test How Well You Know 'Penny'

Also Read | Kaley Cuoco's Birthday: Best Moments Of Actor As Penny From 'The Big Bang Theory'

The Flight Attendant shooting locations

The Flight Attendant plot

The Flight attendant plot revolves around a flight attendant Cassandra Bowden played by Kaley Cuoco. One day she wakes up in a hotel room in Bangkok, hungover from the previous night. She has a dead body lying next to her. She is too afraid to call the police and continues her morning and the rest of the day as if nothing has happened and joins other flight attendants and pilots travelling to the airport. She gets quizzed by FBI agents in New York after her recent layover in Bangkok. She is unable to remember what happened in the night and wonders if she could be the killer.

Image Credits: The Flight Attendant Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.