'Big Mouth' Season 4: See Details About Who Voices The Character Of Harry

Big Mouth is one of the most popular American sitcoms. The coming of age adult animated series is created by writer Andrew Goldberg and screenwriter-directors Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett. The plot of the series is based on the teens on Kroll and Goldberg's upbringing in suburban New York. The series explores subjects like puberty and portrays frankness about the human body and sex.

The first season premiered on Netflix in 2017 and currently, the series is in its fourth season. As Big Mouth season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix, a lot of people have been curious to know about the voice actors behind the characters. Several people have been wondering about the Big Mouth Harry character and have been thinking about who voices Harry in Big Mouth season 4? For all the people who are confused about the Big Mouth Harry voice actor, here is everything you need to know about it.

Who voices Harry in Big Mouth season 4?

According to a report by Newsweek, Harry in Big Mouth is voiced by John Oliver. John Oliver is a British comedian and actor. He is best known for his work in the critically acclaimed late-night show Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. He has also had a recurring role in the NBC sitcom Community. He has also lent his voice for characters in The Smurfs movie franchise and the recent 2019 live-action version of The Lion King. In Big Mouth, John Oliver is voicing the character, Harry. He is one of the camp counsellors of Camp Mohegan Sun.

Big Mouth Harry voice actor John Oliver

What is new in the Big Mouth season 4?

Big Mouth season 4 has seen several additions to its cast line up. Several characters have reprised their roles while some have made their debuts this season. The show is one of the series who has made the major casting decision of not casting white actors playing the characters of colour. This has brought a few changes in the original line up of cast.

However, the recent Big Mouth season 4 cast is star-studded with the likes of Seth Rogen, Zach Galifianakis, Lena Waithe, Paul Giamatti voicing the characters.

