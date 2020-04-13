Dwayne Johnson's 'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is a movie in which four teenagers are trapped in a magical video game. The only way they have to escape from there is to work together and finish the game. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan in the lead roles. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is Jake Kasdan’s directorial. This movie was a full powerhouse of action, comedy, fantasy, and adventure. Here are some interesting facts about the film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Trivia to know some facts about it-

In the movie, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the statues set are modelled after the board game pieces in the original film.

Dwayne Johnson once said that if he could play any other role in the film, he'd play Jack Black's character, Bethany. He said,

"I know how much fun [Jack] had every day playing a 16-year-old self-obsessed girl."

Jack Black joked and said that he was not acting in the scenes of the film when his character was infatuated with Dwayne Johnson's character. He was in fact actually obsessed and the cameras just kept on rolling.

Tom Holland was first in the movie cast as Seaplane McDonough but had to leave the film due to scheduling conflicts and clashes with Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). And hence, Nick Jonas was cast in his place.

Jack had a lot of fun in the movie as Bethany teaching Karen's character to flirt. He said

"I was teaching her how to flirt and how to work it, runway style. It was like a living organism kind of scene where some of it was on the page, but a lot was just happening in real-time."

Dwayne Johnson had pitched the name 'Smolder' to Jake Kasdan through text. Dwayne said

"What if his name was Smolder, but he had this unique ability to just Smolder. And he's like, I love it."

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson credit their on-screen chemistry to their amazing off-screen friendship.

Karen's had once said that her favourite scene in the film was the dance fighting sequence. She said

"I feel like we created something quite specific and unique. It was like this fun little dance routine and then she just takes out these two guys... I felt really strong."

Kevin Hart says that his backpack was a character unto itself,

"It just became the unsung hero because everything is always directed to my backpack. That was my go-to for any improv and comedy."

