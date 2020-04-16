Dwayne Johnson Says His 4-year-old Daughter 'has No Idea' That He Is Maui In 'Moana'

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson has three children. Time and again he has given a glimpse at his personal life. Dwayne Johnson who is also known by his WWE name, The Rock, recently shared a video in which he appears with his daughter, Jasmine singing a song from his movie Moana. Read to know more.

Dwayne’s daughter does not know he is Maui

Dwayne Johnson has more than 175 million followers on Instagram and has been quite active there. In the latest video, he is seen singing You’re Welcome song from Disney’s Moana. He voiced Maui in the movie. The Rock mentioned that his 4-years-old daughter does not know that they are the same person.

He captioned the video “And for the 937th time today she wants daddy to sing along with Maui. She has no idea, we’re the same person. And I have no idea what day it is anymore, but I am sure it’s one that ends with Y. To all the mama and papa bears out there going thru it - we understand. 24hr parenting. Get your sleep and cocktails when you can. #BringItOnBaby 👶🏽👶🏽🤪❤️🥃💤” [sic]

Dwayne Johnson’s video received love from various other celebrities. Slyvester Stallone commented “Great! Now that’s entertainment!” [sic] Eliana Su’a said “Soon enough she’ll be singing along” with a purple heart and smiley. Others too adored the father-daughter duo. [sic]

Released in 2016 Moana is an animated musical adventure film directed by Ron Clements and John Musker. The film introduces Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana and features the voices of Rachel House Temuera Morrison, Jemaine Clement, Nicole Scherzinger, and Alan Tudyk. It received good reviews and was a success at the Box Office.

Dwayne Johnson was next to be seen in Disney's Jungle Cruise along with Emily Blunt. The film got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The production on his much-anticipated film Netflix's Red Notice, also starring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, was also shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

