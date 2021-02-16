What Was The Problem In NFL Legend Kordell Stewart's Marriage To Porsha Williams?

Former American football player, Kordell Stewart aka Slash, has played for eleven years in the National Football League. Alongside making headlines for his football league, he has also garnered much limelight for his previous marriage with RHOA's Porsha Williams. The duo met at downtown Atlanta’s Luckie Lounge in the year 2009. Kordell Stewart and Porsha Williams got married on May 21, 2011, in a lavish ceremony that was featured on WE TV's Platinum Weddings.

What was the problem in Kordell Stewart's marriage to Porsha Williams?

Also read: 'To All The Boys: Always And Forever' Star Noah Centineo Reveals What He Stole From Sets

Ex-wife Porsha Williams was first introduced on a popular reality show Real Housewives of Atlanta. Porsha initially was a proud housewife to the NFLer, Kordell. However, their marriage crumbled amid the shoot of the show itself. Kordell joined the show alongside Porsha in its fifth season. Porsha at the time was the youngest cast member in the franchise history of the show. At the time of joining the show, Kordell and Porsha were married for over two years.

Also read: Former NFL Receiver Vincent Jackson Found Dead In Hotel Room

During their initial marital years, Porsha was said to be a loving and caring housewife. She even adopted Kordell’s son, Syre, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Tania Richardson. The conflict between the couple began as Porsha expressed her desire to work outside of the home. Kordell in an interview with Steve Harvey opened up about his marriage with Porsha. He stated that he preferred Porsha to remain a housewife and a mother, especially while starting a family of their own.

Moreover, the cast members of RHOA, amid Porsha Williams's marriage, felt that the behaviour of Kordell was ‘controlling and chauvinistic’. Kordell's traditional ideologies on gender roles received huge criticism. However, Porsha defended her ex-hubby against the backlash from their fans and the cast and crew members. Kordell revealed that he felt that Porsha was being ‘negatively influenced’ and thus, he filed for divorce. He also decided not to attend the reunion of season five.

Also read: Johnny Galecki Drops Snarky 'Um.' As Ex Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Valentine's Day

Porsha, later, made allegations of physical, emotional and financial abuse on Kordell. The duo’s divorce was finalised nine months after Kordell filed, in the month of December 2013. Later, when Kordell appeared on one of the episodes of RHOA, after his split from Porsha, rumours about him being a closeted member of the LGBTQ+ community surfaced, which he denied. In the interview with Steve Harvey, the former NFL player also stated that he was annoyed as Porsha contributed to gay rumours amid their breakup.

Image Source: Kordell Stewart IG/ Porsha Williams IG

Also read: Virat Kohli Equals MS Dhoni's Top All-time Test Record After India Beat England In Chennai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.