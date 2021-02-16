Virat Kohli Equals MS Dhoni's Top All-time Test Record After India Beat England In Chennai

The ongoing India vs England Test series is of utmost importance for both the participating nations, as the two cricketing giants look to join New Zealand for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final. The Indian team did not have an ideal start to their four-match series and surprisingly lost the opening fixture by 227 runs. However, Virat Kohli and co. staged a spectacular turnaround in the subsequent fixture, and registered a dominant 317-run victory over the touring party.

India vs England Test series 2021: Virat Kohli equals prominent MS Dhoni captaincy record

MS Dhoni is considered to be one of the most celebrated captains of all time in the world by many. The wicketkeeper-batsman has contributed significantly towards the success of Team India, and he has been instrumental in the side winning several accolades as well. The 39-year-old passed on the captaincy baton to Virat Kohli after he announced his retirement from the longer format in December 2014.

Virat Kohli has been exceptional in leading the Indian team, and he has a fabulous record, especially in red-ball cricket. The star player claimed his 21st home Test victory as skipper and has now tied with MS Dhoni as the most successful Indian captain in home Test matches. MS Dhoni has 21 victories to his name as well, whereas he has three losses and six draws. Kohli, on the other hand, has lost just two matches and has been a part of five draws.

Most successful Indian captains at home in Tests:



MS Dhoni : 21 wins

Virat Kohli : 21 wins*#INDvENG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 16, 2021

Virat Kohli career stats in Tests

The Virat Kohli career stats, especially in Test cricket, makes for a staggering read. Across 89 Test matches for India since his debut back in 2011, the cricketer has aggregated has 7,463 runs. His highest score remains the 254* he scored against South Africa in 2019. Kohli holds a prolific average of 52.93. He has registered 27 Test centuries and 7 double centuries in red-ball cricket.

India vs England Test series 2021: Teams will head to Ahmedabad for the final two fixtures

After battling it out at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, the two sides will not clash at the newly refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. The third match of the series will be a pink-ball Test and will be played from February 24. Recently, in an interview with Star Sports, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirmed that the 3rd Ahmedabad Test tickets were completely sold out, which is expected to be at 100 percent capacity. It is widely believed that the capacity of the Ahmedabad new stadium is above 100,000 spectators.

