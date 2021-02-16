'To All The Boys: Always And Forever' Star Noah Centineo Reveals What He Stole From Sets

To All The Boys: Always and Forever marked the end of the much-loved Netflix trilogy. The movie made the cast of the film rise to quick stardom. Noah Centineo gained the status of the internet’s heartthrob almost overnight after the release of the first film. With the final instalment of the film being released on February 12, 2021, fans were sad to bid adieu to the characters of the film. To make the last film more special, the cast of the film were live-tweeting while watching the film on the 13th. During the course of which, Centineo revealed in a tweet that he had stolen something from the set while filming the last film.

Noah Centineo takes a prop from the set with him

In To All The Boys: Always and Forever, Lana Condor’s Lara Jean is seen as an accomplished author in one of her fantasy sequences. In it, she sees herself being married to Noah’s character, Peter Kavinsky, who stands behind her as she signs copies of her book. On a deeper look into the name of the book, fans noticed that it was titled “whoa whoa whoa”. Now ardent fans of the films will know that this was something Peter said a lot. Noah Centineo tweeted that he had stolen a couple of copies of the books off the set.

Stole those books in the background 😈 — Noah (@noahcent) February 13, 2021

Fans are also aware that the phrase “Whoa whoa whoa” was not an actual part of the book or script but something Noah Centineo came up with himself. This then turned out to be something associated with the character of Peter Kavinsky and became a fan favourite. Naming Lara-Jean's book "Whoa whoa whoa" is a subtle nod to Centineo's contribution to the movie. It is also an acknowledgement of how he made something that was completely his own, an organic part of the character. The book being called so would have been as special to Noah as much as it was to the fans and thus it makes sense as to why he would take a couple of copies of the books with himself.

The fact Lara Jean becomes an author in her daydream and the romance novel she wrote was titled Whoa Whoa Whoa is gonna live rent free in my head for the rest of time 😭😭😭💗💗💗 #AlwaysAndForever #ToAllTheBoys3 pic.twitter.com/LIwslyzcbT — Nola Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) February 13, 2021

PK looking like a SNACK and proud husband in the back is my fav! — PNWCHELLY (@FinelyBronzed) February 13, 2021

Pleaseeeeeee can you send one to me?! Haha 😆 — Nola Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) February 13, 2021

we need those book to happen #AlwaysAndForever — louise ☽ (@estheticalrh) February 13, 2021

Can I please get a copy? 🥺🥺🥺🥺 — Saimah H (@saimah_h) February 13, 2021

Fans could not stop gushing over the fact that he had stolen the books. Some asked Centineo to send them copies of the books. Others advocated for the books to be actually written and published. Some fans called the name a stroke of genius. But, most fans said that Noah Centineo had added something iconic to the series without even realising it.

